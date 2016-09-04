Peaceful Native American Protesters Pepper Sprayed & Attacked By Dogs

Members of the Standing Rock Sioux along with at least 100 other Native American nations and activists, including children were pepper sprayed and attacked by dogs as they protested against the the Dakota Access pipeline this weekend.

Today private security hired by oil company attacked protestors w dogs & pepper spray – Tomas Alejo #NoDAPL pic.twitter.com/Xf3RQVFveO — Shadi Rahimi (@shadirahimi) September 4, 2016

A security firm guarding the highly controversial construction, released dogs on the demonstrators and showered them with pepper spray.

Six people were reportedly bitten including a young child and 30 others were pepper-sprayed in the face.

Democracy Now reports:

On September 3, the Dakota Access pipeline company attacked Native Americans with dogs and pepper spray as they protested against the $3.8 billion pipeline’s construction.

If completed, the pipeline would carry about 500,000 barrels of crude per day from North Dakota’s Bakken oilfield to Illinois.

The project has faced months of resistance from the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and members of nearly 100 more tribes from across the U.S. and Canada.