Pearl Jam Drummer: “9/11 Was An Inside Job”

Former Pearl Jam drummer Dave Abbruzzese says he believes the 9/11 attacks were an inside job orchestrated by rogue elements within the U.S. government.

In a new Facebook post, Abbruzzese refers to the September 11, 2001 attacks as a “false flag” that allowed the neocons to justify their slaughter of millions of innocent Iraqis.

Alternativenation.net reports: The post shared a tweet by President Donald Trump that Abbruzzese criticized, which you can see below.

“Ladies and gents…. . Remember these times. One day we will be granted the opportunity to actually know and understand what purpose this diversionary mishap of a presidency was keeping our focus off of. And just as 9/11 became the false flag for killing 100s of thousands of innocent Iraqi people when the American politico straight out lied and lied and lied in order to do what they wanted, so will D. Trump leave a mark of IDIOCY on the character of the USA & Americans.”

Someone commented, “Please don’t tell me you’re a 9/11 conspiracy theorist.”

Abbruzzese responded, “What an odd thing to ask. The events of that day were used like a gift by the Bush/Chaney White House. That is all. Keep it together.”

Abbruzzese’s initial post shared a screenshot of a tweet by the President, where he trolled climate change proponents.

“In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record. Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up!”