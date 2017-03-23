D.C. Pedophile Epidemic – Police Warn Kids To ‘Stay Home’

Washington D.C. police have urged young people to “stay home” in order to avoid becoming the latest victims of the elite pedophile sex trafficking epidemic that is plaguing the nation’s capital.

Missing children have become a hot topic in Washington D.C. this year after a spike in the number of teens and children going missing coincided with claims that an elite pedophile ring is operating in the city.

With the police and FBI increasingly viewed as either compromised or clueless, D.C. citizens have taken it upon themselves to form their own search committees to find the missing children.

On Wednesday, the Joe Clair Morning Show talked with Chanel Dickerson, the new commander of the Washington D.C. Police Youth & Family Services Division, about why so many teens and children are missing and how young people can protect themselves from D.C. predators.

“What preventative measures can young people take, specifically so they don’t become a victim of human trafficking?” Joe Clair asked.

The D.C. policewoman’s response hinted at the seriousness of the human trafficking epidemic in the nation’s capital:

“Stay home, it’s as simple as that. If they stay home, it reduces the risk. I’m not saying that’s the fix-all but that’s where we have to start. We have to start small, this is a problem and it’ll take a community effort, but we have to start small,” Chanel Dickerson said.

Federal investigation

The extraordinary advice from D.C. police comes days after the first Democrat elected official pleaded guilty to raping a child, and adds weight to President Trump’s claim that the nation’s capital is suffering from an unprecedented sex trafficking plague.

President Trump announced a federal investigation into the elite pedophile scandal involving human trafficking in February and promised to help put an end to the “horrific, really horrific crimes taking place.”

The president held a short, dramatic press conference after meeting with human trafficking experts to announce that he will direct “the Department of Justice, the Department of Homeland Security and other federal agencies” to devote more resources and personnel to the investigation.

Appearing at the press conference for less than two minutes, President Trump said that the issue has been on the radar of federal government “for some time” but since taking office in January the investigation has become “much more focused.”

“It has been much more focused over the last four weeks, I can tell you that.”

Appearing calm and determined, Trump thanked staff members and his daughter Ivanka for their hard work on the issue in the lead up to his announcement. While the establishment and mainstream media have been trying to destroy the investigation into Pizzagate and suppress the findings, the Trump administration have been quietly researching and launching low-level take downs, gathering evidence in order to move up the chain.

Trump made it clear that the investigation intends to go all the way to the top, promising to bring the “full force and weight of our government” to eradicate the insidious problem.

“I want to make it clear today that my administration will focus on ending the absolutely horrific practice of human trafficking and I am prepared to bring the full force and weight of our government at the federal level in order to solve this horrific problem that is getting worse.

“Human trafficking is a dire problem, both domestically and internationally, and is one that’s made really a challenge. And it’s really made possible to a large extent, more of a modern phenomenon, by what’s taking place on the Internet, as you probably know.

“Solving the human trafficking epidemic, which is what it is, is a priority for my administration. We’re going to help out a lot. “Solve” is a wonderful word, a beautiful word, but I can tell you, we’re going to help a lot.”

Former Congresswoman Cynthia McKinney welcomed the news on Twitter and provided D.C insider information: if Trump goes straight all the way with the investigation, senior Democrats and Republicans in D.C are going to be bought down.