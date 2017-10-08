Pedophile Husband, Caught By Wife, Covered In Gasoline And Set On Fire

A woman has been arrested after throwing gasoline over her pedophile husband and lighting him on fire after catching him molesting her seven-year-old daughter.

Tatanysha Hedman, of Renton, Washington, said she wanted to burn her pedophile husband to a crisp, “because shooting him would be too nice.”

According to Renton Police, Vincent Phillips, 52, was soaked in the highly flammable liquid after he fell asleep in bed next to his wife.

Mr. Phillips then fled the apartment and drove his car down the street while still ablaze, before staggering into a Skyway convenience store, where he was caught on CCTV screaming “I’m on fire!“

Customers rushed over to help the burning man before he staggered into the store and fell to the floor, clearly in agony, screaming, “Help me!“

The store clerk dialled 911, according to reports, and an ambulance rushed Mr. Phillips to Harborview Medical Center for urgent treatment of his first-degree burns.

Another CCTV video was recovered from a security camera at the local gas station where Ms. Hedman had bought the gasoline just a few hours before setting fire to her husband.

Ms. Hedman can be seen in the footage casually filling a jerry can with gasoline before placing it in the back of her pickup truck.

Hedman, 40, has been arrested and is facing charges of assault and arson after she immediately confessed to arresting officers that she attempted to burn her husband to death after catching him raping her young child.

According to police reports, she explained to the officers: “Shooting him would have been nice too, but it would have been too nice for him.“

Detectives say Mr. Phillips has been charged with child molestation. He is currently under police watch in intensive care and will be taken into custody once he recovers.

Doctors treating Mr. Phillips at the Harborview Medical Center said he’s “lucky to be alive” after the incident, adding: “He may have survived the incident, but his injuries are life-changing and he’ll never fully recover.“