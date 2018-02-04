Shamed Pedophile Mayor Rewarded By Gov’t With $115K Pension Per Year

Ed Murray (D), the pedophile former mayor of Seattle who resigned in shame last September, has started drawing public retirement benefits that will net him $115,920 a year for the rest of his life.

Ed Murray’s retirement benefits include gross monthly pension payments of about $8,460 from the state and $1,200 from the city, according to government records.

Seattle Times reported in April that legal action was launched against Ed Murray, claiming he “raped and molested” numerous young boys over several years, beginning in the mid-1980s.

The lawsuit in King County Superior Court, filed under the man’s initials, “D.H.,” alleges Murray sexually abused the drug addicted teen on numerous occasions for payments of $10 to $20.

“I have been dealing with this for over 30 years,” the man said in an interview with The Seattle Times. He said he was coming forward as part of a “healing process” after years of “the shame, the embarrassment, the guilt, the humiliation that I put myself through and that he put me through.”

Seattle Times reports: The former mayor downplayed his financial prospects during the scandal that last year that derailed his political career. Between April and September, when the mayor resigned, five men accused Murray of paying for sex or sexually assaulting them as teenagers decades ago.

Murray denies all the allegations, though the city late last year agreed to pay $150,000 to settle a lawsuit with Delvonn Heckard, the only accuser to take legal action.

Heckard included the city as a co-defendant in his lawsuit, which he refiled in October. The complaint contended Murray used his public office and city resources to defame Heckard, his lawyers and other victims by describing them as politically-motivated liars. Under the settlement, Murray did not pay any money, but covered his own legal costs.

“Nothing but my legacy”

In May, shortly after he announced he wouldn’t seek re-election, Murray told The Seattle Times’ editorial board that, “except for a tiny pension, I have nothing but my legacy …”