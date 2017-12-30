Elite Pedophiles Put On Notice As Trump Vows To End ‘Evil’ Human Trafficking

President Trump has announced a federal investigation into the elite pedophile scandal involving human trafficking on Tuesday and vowed to help put an end to the “barbaric type of exploitation.”

Modern-day slavery and human trafficking are responsible for roughly 25 million individuals being used and abused worldwide. In January, the Trump administration is looking to draw attention to their plight, with a view to “eradicating” the “sickening crime” of human trafficking in 2018.

In a press release proclaiming the first month of the new year to be “National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month,” President Trump said that his administration would “recommit” to “eradicating the evil of enslavement.”

“Human trafficking is a modern form of the oldest and most barbaric type of exploitation,” the Friday release read.

“It has no place in our world. This month we do not simply reflect on this appalling reality. We also pledge to do all in our power to end the horrific practice of human trafficking that plagues innocent victims around the world.”

The White House estimates that approximately 25 million people are being enslaved worldwide “for both sex and labor,” which the proclamation said was “a sickening crime at odds with our very humanity.”

“Human traffickers prey on their victims by promising a life of hope and greater opportunity, while delivering only enslavement,” the release read.

“Instead of delivering people to better lives, traffickers unjustifiably profit from the labor and toil of their victims, who they force — through violence and intimidation — to work in brothels and factories, on farms and fishing vessels, in private homes, and in countless industries.”

In the press release, President Trump listed the measures his administration had already taken in its first year to deal with the epidemic in human trafficking that is sweeping the nation and the world.

“In February, I signed an Executive Order to dismantle transnational criminal organizations, including those that perpetuate the crime of human trafficking,” the release read.

“My Interagency Task Force to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons has enhanced collaboration with other nations, businesses, civil society organizations, and survivors of human trafficking. The Department of Health and Human Services has established a new national training and technical assistance center to strengthen our healthcare industry’s anti-trafficking response.

“The Department of State has contributed $25 million to the Global Fund to End Modern Slavery, because of the critical need for cross-nation collaborative action to counter human trafficking,” Trump continued. “The Department of Labor has released an innovative, business-focused mobile app that supports private-sector efforts to eradicate forced labor from global supply chains.

“And this month, I will sign into law S. 1536, the Combating Human Trafficking in Commercial Vehicles Act and S. 1532, the No Human Trafficking on Our Roads Act,” the president’s statement added.

“These bills will keep those who commit trafficking offenses from operating commercial vehicles, improve anti-human trafficking coordination within Federal agencies and across State and local governments, and improve efforts to recognize, prevent, and report human trafficking.”