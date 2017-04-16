Pentagon: North Korea To Launch EMP Attack On U.S. Power Grid

The Pentagon have warned that the entire country could be plunged into darkness following an imminent EMP attack by North Korea.

The Pentagon’s technology division, Defense Advanced Research Project Agency (DAFRA), are urgently developing ‘alternative communication networks’ in the event of an attack.

According to former CIA Director James Woolsey, North Korea are capable of launching an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attack on America that would take out the entire power grid and end up killing millions of Americans.

In an Op-ed for The Hill, he wrote: “A single warhead delivered by North Korean satellite could blackout the national electric grid and other life-sustaining critical infrastructures for over a year — killing nine of 10 Americans by starvation and societal collapse.”

“Launch a crash program to harden against EMP attack the U.S. electric grid to preserve American civilization and hundreds of millions of lives.”

“This could be part of President Trump’s infrastructure modernization project.”

Express.co.uk reports:

Following escalating rhetoric with Syria and North Korea, the Pentagon has tried to improve protections on the country’s defence network.

DAFRA has tasked BAE Systems with producing this backup communications network for military and civilian use if the grid is fried.

The new technology would be able to move control of the grid to an alternative Secure Emergency Network.

This would mean that America could retaliate in the case of an attack.

However, DARPA’s Rapid Attack Detection, Isolation and Characterization Systems (RADICS) project remains in the early stages of development and would not likely to be ready for use until 2020.

David Grantham, a fellow at the Dallas-based National Center for Policy Analysis, said: “America’s adversaries recognize the advantage of electromagnetic pulse and promote it as a 21st century means of attack.

“Iran mentions EMP over 20 times in its military doctrine. Evidence suggests that North Korea even simulated an EMP attack in 2013.”

Peter Pry, chief of staff for the Congressional EMP Commission, added: ‘One of the things that’s new in the EMP world is the military doctrines of our potential adversaries.

“They don’t plan to come after us just with nuclear EMP — it’s a combination of all these threats: physical sabotage, cyberattacks and EMP.”