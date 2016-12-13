Latest

Video: Pentagon Launches Terrorist Vaccine

Posted on December 13, 2016 by Simon Ludgate in News, World // 0 Comments

A video of a top secret presentation at the Pentagon with details of a vaccine to change the genetic make-up of a potential terrorist.

A video of a top secret presentation at the Pentagon has come to light with details of a vaccine which was in development ten years ago to change the genetic make-up of a potential terrorist.

The video shows a snippet of a longer presentation to Pentagon officials by a scientist who explains how it is possible to inject a vaccine into someone who has displayed terrorist tendencies on an MRI brain scan.

The scientist explains how the vaccine can change the genetic structure of the identifiers terrorist and eradicate their desire to cause mayhem.

With the debate raging globally about the potential harm and side-effects vaccines may cause in films like Vaxx’d, this short video provides chilling evidence of the capacity for using an injection to alter human chemistry.

