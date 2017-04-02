PETA: Milk Is Racist Symbol Of White Privilege

Animal rights group PETA claims that milk is a racist symbol of white privilege, arguing that it should be banned because of its “Nazi ties” in a bizarre new video.

The liberal propaganda machine is working overtime at the moment, as more and more bizarre videos come to light in which extremists spout views that most social justice warriors cannot defend. The latest being a man who claims that having a genital preference when it comes to sexuality equates to being ‘transphobic’.

PETA’s efforts to “save the animals” goes to equally low depths, with the animal rights group releasing a video linking drinking milk with Nazism.

Heatst.com reports:

Following the rise in Trump Derangement Syndrome and the progressive left’s hysteria over white supremacism, PETA states:

“Did you know that milk has long been a symbol used by white supremacists?”

It’s an alternative fact accompanied by an equally ludicrous video, which they published on social media.

They call milk the neo-Nazi drink of choice, stating that it has “long been” a symbol used by white supremacist groups as a “thinly veiled allegory for racial purity.”

To back up the statement, they even say it played a “prominent role” in the Jordan Peele race comedy, Get Out, with quotes from the director.

It’s followed by some secretly-captured (and horrifying) footage of cows being manhandled and abused by factory farm workers, so viewer discretion is advised. Watch it at your own risk.

So how did the association of white supremacism to milk even come about?

Perhaps the answer lies in Inglourious Basterds’ Hans Landa’s love of delicious milk.