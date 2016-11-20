Latest

Petition Demands Royals Pay For Buckingham Palace Renovations

Posted on November 20, 2016 by Carol Adl in News, UK // 0 Comments

There has been outrage following the Treasury’s announcement that Buckingham Palace is to undergo refurbishment which will cost the taxpayer £369 million.

A petition calling for the British royal family to foot the massive bill reached its target in just a couple of days after details of the facelift were announced.

To date, over 100,000 people have signed the petition. petition

RT reports:

The move comes after Queen Elizabeth II, 90, was awarded a 66 percent rise in funding for the palace refurb by Prime Minister Theresa May and Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond.

Thousands are not happy with the announcement during a time of austerity and cuts to housing for vulnerable families and think the royal family should pay for their own expenses.

Mark Johnson, who started the petition, said on the page that “the Crown and its estates should be made to fund its own renovations.”

“There is a national housing crisis, the NHS is in crisis, austerity is forcing cuts in many frontline services,” Johnson wrote. “Now the Royals expect us to dig deeper to refurbish Buckingham Palace. The Crown’s wealth is inestimable. This is, in a word, outrageous.”

Scottish Nationalist MP Mhairi Black also condemned the government’s agreement to foot the repair bill on Twitter.

“Privileged family receive ultimate home makeover, meanwhile 50’s women can’t get pensions and 1 in 4 children live in poverty,” she wrote.

Other Twitter users also slammed the move.

Sign the Petition Here

