Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters: Chemical Attack In Syria Was ‘False Flag’

Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters says he believes the chemical attack in Syria was a ‘false flag’ designed to justify an illegal invasion of the country, in front of stunned audience at a concert in Spain.

During a solo performance this week in Barcelona, Waters told the crowd that he believes the White Helmets are a propaganda organization, tasked with conducting ‘false flags’ to justify a western invasion of Syria.

“The White Helmets is a fake organization that exists only to create propaganda for jihadists and terrorists,” Waters said.

“We live in the world where propaganda seems to be more important than the reality of what is really going on,” he added.

Mintpressnews.com reports: As Waters noted, the White Helmets work exclusively for groups that are classified either as jihadists, like Jaysh al-Islam, or terrorist groups, like al-Nusra Front, and have frequently been denounced as a “propaganda construct,” owing to their ability to produce high-definition videos but inability to conduct basic paramedic procedures.

Waters continued, stating:

If we were to listen to the propaganda of the White Helmets and others, we would be encouraged to encourage our governments to start dropping bombs on people in Syria. This would be a mistake of monumental proportions for us as human beings.”

Watch | Roger Waters denounces White Helmets during a concert in Barcelona

Indeed, the White Helmets often call for airstrikes targeting the Syrian government and echo foreign governments regarding the need to overthrow Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. The congruence is unsurprising given that the White Helmets were founded by former U.K. intelligence officer and mercenary, James Le Mesurier, and have received hundreds of millions of dollars from the governments of the U.S., the U.K. and Qatar.

Waters concluded his statements on the White Helmets and the current situation in Syria by asserting that:

“What we should do is go and persuade our governments not to go and drop bombs on people. And certainly not until we have done all the research that is necessary so that we would have a clear idea of what is really going on. Because we live in the world where propaganda seems to be more important than the reality of what is really going on.”

Bomb first, investigate later

The reference to the flimsy intelligence used by the U.K., U.S. and France to justify the strikes is clear. According to official government statements, YouTube videos, social media posts and testimony of people on the ground in Jaysh al-Islam-controlled areas were used to justify the strikes, as opposed to actual concrete evidence that a chemical weapons attack took place, let alone who may have been responsible if it did.

The U.S. openly admitted that it had no evidence at the time of the strike proving Assad’s government had launched the attack, merely that it was “confident” that an attack had taken place and that the Syrian government was capable of having conducted it. Interestingly, the strikes were launched the day before the international chemical weapons watchdog, the OPCW, was set to begin investigating the alleged site of the attacks in Douma.

As Waters noted, the actions of these Western governments seem to show that propaganda has become more important than reality, as long as that propaganda serves long-standing geopolitical goals.