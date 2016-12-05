“Pizzagate”: Man Arrested In Comet Ping Pong Restaurant Shooting

A man with an assault rifle allegedly walked into a Comet Ping Pong pizza restaurant in Washington D.C. on Sunday.

The bizarre “attack” at Comet Ping Pong is being used to reinforce the dangers of “fake news”.

A man wielding an assault rifle reportedly entered the restaurant to investigate an online conspiracy that says the pizza parlour is operating a child abuse ring run by prominent Democrats… or as main stream media say, is the target of ‘fake news’ reports.

No one was injured during the incident

The video below covers the event at the Comet Pizza shop which many are speculating to be some sort of “false flag” event.

Strangely, the traffic cameras outside the restaurant appear to have been moved and cut off just hours before the gun man arrived.

Police say they have identified the gunman as 28-year-old Edgar Maddison Welch of Salisbury, North Carolina. He has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

According to the latest reports, he pointed a gun at a restaurant employee, who fled and notified authorities. The gunman then discharged the weapon inside the restaurant. There were no injuries.

Two weapons were found inside the restaurant and a third one was recovered from the man’s vehicle, according to Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department

Welch also reportedly admitted he had gone to the restaurant to investigate claims Clinton and her campaign chief John Podesta were running a child sex ring from the restaurant’s backrooms, police said on Sunday evening.

The initial reports have been changing since yesterday and apparently the event was even reported before it happened.

There are also suggestions that the gunman is a known actor.

Russia Insider points out that the father of the alleged “gunman” served as the Executive Director for Protect-A-Child, a national, non-profit organization to prevent abuse and abduction of children.

Those familiar with Pizzagate, will see how this is a remarkable coincidence. The fact that Welch worked for his father’s production company, Forever Young Productions, and has also spent time in Haiti (doing the same kind of charitable work that the Clintons are involved in, no doubt), just raises more red flags.