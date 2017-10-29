Plane Carrying NBA Stars Attacked By UFO

Plane carrying NBA stars attacked by UFO 30,000 feet in the air

A plane carrying a team of NBA stars was attacked by a UFO mid-flight at a height of 30,000 feet. 

The plane’s nose was damaged by the impact which could have proved fatal for all the passengers and crew on board the flight.

The collusion occurred on Saturday morning as the Oklahoma City Thunder basketball team were being transported to Chicago ahead of a game against the Chicago Bulls

Rt.com reports: After disembarking, NBA stars Carmelo Anthony and Josh Huestis posted pictures of the damage to social media.

Baffled center Steven Adams even took to Twitter to ask NASA, television personality and engineer Bill Nye, and renowned astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson: “What caused this?”

In a statement to the Oklahoman, Delta Airlines moved to quash speculation by saying the plane likely came in contact with “a bird.”

“Delta flight #DL8935, operating from Minneapolis to Chicago-Midway as a charter flight for the Oklahoma City Thunder, likely encountered a bird while on descent into Chicago,” the statement read.

“The aircraft, a Boeing 757-200, landed safely without incident; customers have since deplaned and maintenance teams are evaluating. Safety is Delta’s top priority.”

The drama in the early hours Saturday ended with the players being taken safely to their hotel.

