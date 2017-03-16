Astronomers Warn ‘Planet 9’ Is Tilting Our Solar System

New data collected by astronomers suggests that the mysterious “Planet 9” may be causing our solar system to tilt by up to 6 degrees.

Last year, scientists first suggested the existence of “Planet 9,” often to referred to as the “rogue world,” which is said to be ten times the size of Earth.

NASA began the search for the new planet by launching a new Internet site, titled Backyard Worlds: Planet 9, which sought the help from members of the public to assist with locating Planet Nine.

“There are just over four light-years between Neptune and Proxima Centauri, the nearest star, and much of this vast territory is unexplored,” said lead researcher Marc Kuchner, an astrophysicist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center.

“Because there’s so little sunlight, even large objects in that region barely shine in visible light. But by looking in the infrared, WISE may have imaged objects we otherwise would have missed.”

Scientists believe that in the distant past, the planet may have collided with another planet in our solar system, thus forming an asteroid belt, before sending the world into an oblong orbit.

Intellihub.com reports:

But more importantly, new data collected by astronomers actually dovetails with the famous, late, Zecharia Sitchin’s research of what he called the “Tenth Planet” or “Planet X.”

And remember, in August of 2006 the International Astronomical Union (IAU) downgraded Pluto’s status from a planet to a “dwarf planet.”

This maneuver may have been done in an effort to start a new online search term throughout the general public for “Planet 9” rather than “Planet X” which already has a plethora of search results and information archived.

If true, the data fed to the general public regarding Planet 9 may be a ruse and people may want to look more into Planet X.