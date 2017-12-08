Planned Parenthood Under Federal Investigation For Selling Fetuses

Planned Parenthood is now under federal investigation by the Department of Justice for its dealings in fetal tissue parts, after the nation’s biggest abortion provider was caught harvesting and distributing fetal body parts for cash.

Fox News reports the DOJ requested documents from a Senate committee that investigated allegations Planned Parenthood illegally profited from the sale of the parts of aborted babies.

The Center for Medical Progress exposed the abortion giant’s practice of harvesting and distributing the fetal body parts in a series of explosive videos published in 2015.

“The Department of Justice appreciates the offer of assistance in obtaining these materials, and would like to request the Committee provide unredacted copies of records contained in the report, in order to further the Department’s ability to conduct a thorough and comprehensive assessment of that report based on the full range of information available,” the DOJ’s Assistant Attorney General for Legislative Affairs, Stephen Boyd, said in a letter obtained by Fox News.

Daily Caller report: Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley requested that Planned Parenthood undergo DOJ and FBI investigation in a December 2016 committee report: “The report documents the failure of the Department of Justice, across multiple administrations, to enforce the law that bans the buying and selling of human fetal tissue,” Grassley wrote. “It also documents substantial evidence suggesting that the specific entities involved in the recent controversy, and/or individuals employed by those entities, may have violated that law.”

Planned Parenthood has repeatedly denied any claims that it has violated any laws or ethical standards when it comes to fetal tissue. A Republican-backed law banning profit from the sale of fetal tissue passed in 1993 is at the heart of the allegations.