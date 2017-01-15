Police: George Michael ‘Probably’ Murdered

Detectives investigating the death of George Michael say it is looking increasingly likely that the singer was murdered.

According to UK police investigating George Michael’s unexplained death, they wish to speak to a number of “mystery visitors” seen visiting the star in his final hours.

According to a post-mortem, the Wham! star’s death remains “inconclusive,” which has led to the delay of funeral arrangements being made while police investigate whether foul-play was involved.

According to an insider, George Michael was “suicided” due to his increasingly outspoken, political, anti-establishment views.

George Michael’s partner, Fadi Fawaz, posted a series of tweets shortly after his death claiming that the late singer “took his own life,” adding fuel to the rumors that his death was suspicious.

Ibtimes.co.uk reports:

Fawaz shut down his Twitter account after tweets, which he claimed were sent by hackers using his name, suggested Michael had committed suicide.

Now police are looking to speak to a number of visitors seen entering the former Wham! star’s home in Oxfordshire, as they try to piece together an accurate picture of his final few days.

According to Mirror Online, the individuals could hold vital information about the pop icon’s cause of death.

A “source close to” the investigation told the Mirror, “There are still vehicles that were near the property which the police are trying to trace the owners of. The police will take as long as they need to. The aim for them is to get an accurate picture as possible of George’s final days.”

Rumours of heroin addiction and substance abuse swirled in the days following Michael’s death, but have since been strongly denied by his family and Fawaz.

However, the prolonged investigation into his death is causing understandable distress to relatives, who are now “fearing the worst”.

“I’m worried that because everything is ­taking so long that it’s going to be bad news,” a family member told The Mirror.

“We just want to know what ­happened. Why was he on his own? Why did his ­boyfriend sleep in his car when George has a big house? It’s all very strange.

“We’re being kept in the dark. We’re still ­waiting to hear about the ­funeral. We just want ­answers and to lay him to rest.”