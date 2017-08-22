Police Warn Protestors: Texas Gun Owners Can Shoot If You Mess With Our Statues

August 22, 2017

Texas gun owners can shoot protestors who destroy statues

Police in Texas have warned far-left protestors that if they attempt to destroy or vandalize statues, gun owners can shoot them on sight.

According to Texas police academy instructor, Phil Ryan, citizens can use deadly force to stop Antifa and BLM protestors from destroying any monuments or statues in their state.

Libertyparkpress.com reports: “As a police officer and police academy instructor, I am posting this as a public service announcement.”

Texas Police Academy Instructor Phil Ryan warns all Antifa and BLM protesters, and anyone else interested in defacing their state statues, that if they bring their attitude to Texas, they could end up dead.

Ryan posted this warning to his Facebook page:

Phil’s Complete post:

As a police officer and police academy instructor, I am posting this as a public service announcement.

In Texas, Criminal Mischief (Vandalism) is a crime. So, let’s say someone is defacing or destroying a monument or a statue, not that it happens, just a hypothetical. That would be Criminal Mischief under Texas Penal Code:

Sec. 28.03. CRIMINAL MISCHIEF.
(a) A person commits an offense if, without the effective consent of the owner:
(1) he intentionally or knowingly damages or destroys the tangible property of the owner;
(2) he intentionally or knowingly tampers with the tangible property of the owner and causes pecuniary loss or substantial inconvenience to the owner or a third person; or
(3) he intentionally or knowingly makes markings, including inscriptions, slogans, drawings, or paintings, on the tangible property of the owner.

Texas Penal Code Chapter 9, which are the laws concerning the use of force and deadly force to protect yourself, someone else, your property, or someone else’s property (could be state, county or municipal property (the peoples). In Chapter 9 under defense of property it says:

Sec. 9.43. PROTECTION OF THIRD PERSON’S PROPERTY.
A person is justified in using force or deadly force against another to protect land or tangible, movable property of a third person if, under the circumstances as he reasonably believes them to be, the actor would be justified under Section 9.41 or 9.42 in using force or deadly force to protect his own land or property and:
(1) the actor reasonably believes the unlawful interference constitutes attempted or consummated theft of or criminal mischief to the tangible, movable property;

Chapter 9.41 states: PROTECTION OF ONE’S OWN PROPERTY.
(a) A person in lawful possession of land or tangible, movable property is justified in using force against another when and to the degree the actor reasonably believes the force is immediately necessary to prevent or terminate the other’s trespass on the land or unlawful interference with the property (Criminal Mischief is unlawful interference with property).

Chapter 9.42 states: DEADLY FORCE TO PROTECT PROPERTY.
A person is justified in using deadly force against another to protect land or tangible, movable property:
(2) when and to the degree he reasonably believes the deadly force is immediately necessary:
(A) to prevent the other’s imminent commission of arson, burglary, robbery, aggravated robbery, theft during the nighttime, or criminal mischief during the nighttime (Night time is 30 minutes after sunset until 30 minutes before sunrise).

Bottom line, if someone is destroying a monument or statue that isn’t theirs, you can defend it by force during the day with deadly force at night.

Just a little tip, from your Uncle Phil…”

  • Roberto Deramo

    GOD bless Texas!

    • Mariselaalawless

  • mary

    take this bloody add off these comments

  • Hates Liberals

    I’m liking Texas more everyday.

  • Matt

    What if you see someone taking out a rifle at a demonstration, do you need to wait to see if they are aiming at someone vandalizing a statue before you can shoot them in defense of others? This sounds like a call for shooting of protestors and not a public service announcement. “I swear officer that mob was about to attack a statue, I had to shoot them all”
    What if people shot at those shooting at people trying to deface
    statues? Would that be acting in defense of a person when deadly force
    is needed to prevent violence against another person?… So go to
    Texas, everyone can shoot everyone else and no one ever goes to jail.
    Antifa, bring your guns, you may legally need to use them in a legal manor to defend yourselves.
    Texas values statues over lives.

    • Blake Mitchell

      I think you’re just scared there might actually be people fighting back against the Marxist youth. If someone pulls the trigger without being able to prove is was legal under Texas law, they will be prosecuted. If it was legal, they won’t. That’s all.

      • Matt

        No, there is nothing Marxist about standing up to people who believe in racial superiority

    • Randall Stevens

      It’s very easy. Resist the urge to act like a communist piece of garbage and don’t destroy property that doesn’t belong to you and you won’t get shot.

  • Matt

    All these Rump lovers are talking about how great Texas is. They probably also talk about how awful California is. But, California has more people in it that voted for tRump than Texas has registered Republicans.

    • Blake Mitchell

      I’m not sure how anything you’ve said has anything to do with property rights or criminality.

      You’re sperging.

    • Jihad Muhammadi

      Cry some more, your pathetic fascist lefties are going to get shot on sight If they try to do something stupid.

  • TxPatriot53

    God Bless Texas!

  • crazytrain2

    I have been saying that there will be those that will protect the statues, but no statue(aside from Statue of Liberty) is worth shooting someone over. I can envision the antifa turds throwing things when they can’t be their destructive selves, but no one should lose their life over a statue.