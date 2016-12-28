Police: Trump Hasn’t Paid Tax For Four Decades

The last time Donald Trump paid a penny to the taxman Saturday Night Fever was in the cinema and Stevie Wonder and Abba were at the top of the charts, according to secret police files.

It is widely known the president-elect has not paid tax since 1995 after being granted tax exempt status for business losses, but the discovery of files on Trump compiled by secret service spies suggests his tax free run goes back even further to 1977.

Documents from Czech secret service claim that a Czech informant told his spymasters the tycoon was given a 30-year tax exemption by President Jimmy Carter in 1977. Czech spies were monitoring the New York billionaire after his marriage to Czech-born model Ivana Trump, the mother of Ivanka, Eric and Donald Jr.

Daily Mail reports:

Czech television and Germany’s Bild newspaper say they have discovered files from the Státní Bezpečnost (StB), the spy agency of communist Czechoslovakia.

The StB were interested in Trump because he had just married Ivana Zelníčková, a model who had been born in the town of Zlin in what is now the Czech Republic.

After fleeing to Canada, she met Trump and married him in 1977 but regularly returned to Czechoslovakia to visit her father, Miloš Zelníček.

The Guardian reported that the files contained information from an StB informant who said Trump’s businesses were ‘absolutely safe’ because they received commissions from the state.

The informant added: ‘Another advantage is the personal relationship with the American President and the fact that he is completely tax-exempt for the next 30 years.’

Although the President in question is not named it is likely to be Jimmy Carter, who was inaugurated in January 1977.

Another StB file from 1988 from an informant using the code name Milos reported that Trump was being put under considerable pressure to run for the US presidency.

The informant said Ivana was under pressure ‘not to put a step wrong’ during visits to her father in Czechoslovakia.

At the time, during the Cold War, a presidential candidate being married to a woman who had family in a communist country and made frequent trips there would have been extremely suspicious.

‘Any false step of hers will have incalculable consequences for the position of her husband who intends to run for president in 1996,’ Milos wrote.

The file said Trump was convinced he could win the presidency.

A Czech spy reported that in 1988 Trump had donated two payments of $10,000 each to the Democrats and the Republicans. George H. W. Bush won the election.

Donald and Ivana Trump divorced in 1992, after he had an affair with a woman called Marla Maples, who bore him his fourth child, Tiffany.

Earlier this year Ivana gave an interview with US magazine in which she said Trump had been thinking of running for president in the late 1980s.

She said: ‘Probably five years before our divorce, Reagan or somebody brought him a letter and said, “You should run for president.” So, he was thinking about it. But then… there was the divorce, there was the scandal, and American women loved me and hated him.’

Trump later married Melania, who was born in a part of communist Yugoslavia, which later became Slovenia.

The StB was dissolved following the collapse of communism in 1990 and Czechoslovakia is nowadays two countries – the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

The Trump transition team has not commented on the reports.