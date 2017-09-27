Officer Arrested Outside White House Says He’s An MK Ultra Victim

A former US police officer who was arrested outside the White House on Monday, claims he is a victim of the CIA’s mind control program – MK Ultra.

Timothy J. Bates told police he was on his way to see NSA director and the secretary of defence for advice about removing a microchip that was planted in his head.

Bates, 37, was caught with nine guns stashed in his car, including a loaded Kalashnikov assault rifle and a Cold AR-15.

Sputniknews.com reports: According to court records, Timothy J. Bates, 37, of Tennessee was detained on weapons charges after telling Secret Service officials he had weapons in his 2009 Nissan sports car near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue NW and 17th Street.

The suspect was handcuffed at approximately 7:15 a.m. after he attempted to urinate in public.

Bates consented to the police officers searching his illegally parked car.

Bates explained to officers that he was part of the CIA’s decades-long, secret MK Ultra program, which led to the former Memphis police officer receiving a chip in his brain, according to the arrest affidavit.

Bates added that he hoped Defense Secretary James Mattis and NSA Director Adm. Mike Rogers would be able to shed some light on alleged “missing paychecks” he was to receive for his participation in the program.

In 2013, the Memphis Police Department “medically retired” Bates after 13 years of service, court documents said.

It is illegal to transport or bring firearms into the District of Columbia.