Polish PM Vows To Reclaim Poland From ‘New World Order’

Poland’s new prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, has vowed to reclaim Poland from the clutches of the New World Order by banishing the EU and George Soros from the country.

In a speech to the Sejm, the lower house of Polish parliament, Morawiecki laid out his heroic vision for Poland, calling on ordinary Poles to unite and ‘reclaim Poland’ from globalism in a game plan that mirrors Donald Trump’s vision for America.

Newswars.com reports: Centering on the modernization of Poland, Morawiecki’s plan aims to strengthen the economy, while scaling back dependence on foreign capital, which he says has effectively allowed outside interests to ‘colonise the country.’

“This is a struggle for Polish property and Polish capital,” he says. “I’m asking everyone for help. Let’s reclaim Poland together.”

“Our programme is willing to construct a country that is proud of its strong economy, with financially secured families, a country that is admired and respected by others, a cheerful country that evenly distributes the fruits of its development.”

He explained that ‘Poland needs to shift from capitalism of consumption on credit installed by foreign institutions at the beginning of the 1990’s to capitalism of savings and investments,’ vowing to defend and open the free market for Polish entrepreneurs and small businesses.

“Micro, small and medium sized enterprises that maintain millions of Polish citizens are at the heart of our economic philosophy. I have an important message for small and medium-sized entrepreneurs — all honest entrepreneurs can expect to be protected by law and to be granted equal terms of competition,” he said.

Other key areas of focus include preservation of Polish identity and protection of traditional values, and a continued rejection of the EU’s ‘refugee relocation’ schemes.

“Europe needs to return to real values — the values that are spoken of today, increasingly contradict the traditional values and natural law,” he said. “Each day we hear a mantra on European values, that sometimes are not even mentioned anymore, because they increasingly contradict their past meaning; they contradict natural law or traditional values and the Republic is one of Europe’s greatest traditions; it is one of the greatest traditions of tolerance and democracy.”

“Other solutions are required and we want to take part in this discussion,” he added, in reference to refugee resettlement.

Morawiecki reaffirmed a commitment to Poland’s energy sector and fossil fuels, stating that he also favors the research and development of new technologies, but not as part of the ‘climate change agenda’ – another clear rebuke of the globalists in Brussels.

“For the sake of our future generations we would like to make sure that alternative energies can be freely developed in Poland as well. Not in the name of ideology, but on condition that such a strategy is economically justified and profitable for Poland, not cost-generating,” he said, adding that national energy security is a ‘key requirement of sovereignty.’

During a monumental speech in Warsaw this summer, President Trump reinforced America’s confidence in Poland, saying, “A strong Poland is a blessing to the nations of Europe.”

Morawiecki confirmed the United States as Poland’s top ally, and a complementary working relationship between his cabinet and the Trump administration could prove a prosperous and powerful alliance into the future.