Poll: 72% Of Young Americans Say Mainstream Media Is ‘Fake News’

A new poll from IBD/TIPP found the overwhelmingly majority of young Americans believe the mainstream media is “fake news” that presents baseless information on a daily basis with the sole intention of bringing down a democratically elected President.

Investor’s Business Daily report:

Americans overwhelmingly blame the media for the hoopla surrounding the Russian investigation, with 57% agreeing that “the media has prematurely declared President Trump and his allies guilty of collusion with Russia” despite a lack of evidence. Just 39% disagreed.

And once again, the partisan split was notable, with 83% of Republicans agreeing that the media had displayed bias, but just 32% of Democrats saying the same. Some 62% of independents saw media bias in the coverage of the Russia investigation.

Perhaps surprisingly, the age group that saw the greatest media effect was the youngest — the 18-to-24 year-old age group, with 72% agreeing that the media had essentially treated Trump and his campaign officials as guilty in covering the Russia issue without providing evidence. All of the other age groups were in the 53% to 59% range.

Their poll also found most Americans have rejected the mainstream media’s conspiracy theory about Russia influencing the outcome of the election:

Despite the media’s saturation coverage, some 52% of respondents said the outcome of the 2016 presidential election was “not influenced” by Russia, while just 39% said it was.

The responses split along predictable party lines, with 77% of Democrats saying Russians influenced the election, but just 6% of Republicans in agreement. Among independents, only 31% saw a Russian influence on the election outcome.

Almost half of Americans said the Russia investigation is a full-on “witch hunt” driven by fake news:

Meanwhile, some 47% agreed with the statement that “the investigation into possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia is a political ‘witch hunt’ aimed at getting the president impeached.” But 48% disagreed.

Even so, 21% of Democrats agreed that the investigation was a witch hunt, along with 75% of Republicans and 51% of independents.

The poll also found 65% of Americans say it’s “premature” to talk about impeachment while only 32% say it’s “appropriate.”

[CNN Journalist: Governments Pay Us To Fake News]

The poll was taken May 30 to June 6, before former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony which largely blew the “Russkie conspiracy” narrative out of the water.

The fake news media’s hysterical propaganda is failing. If the Republican party would stop being such cowards and actually work to force through Trump’s agenda they could actually win and win big in 2018, and wipe the failing Democrat Party off the map in the process.