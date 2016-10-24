Poll: More Americans Want Hillary In Prison Than White House

A recent poll shows that the majority of Americans wold prefer to see Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in prison than elected into the White House.

Out of 1,000 citizens polled by Rasmussen Reports in October, 65 percent believe that Clinton broke the law with her use of a private email server, and disagree with the FBI’s decision not to file criminal charges.

Subverse.net reports:

Meanwhile, according to Sunday’s daily IBD/TIPP tracking poll, only 43% of voters support Clinton for president.

When looking at Republican versus Democratic voters opinion, the divide was even more stark.

Supporters of Donald Trump overwhelmingly disagreed with the FBI’s decision, with a whopping 92%. On the other hand, 85% of Clinton supporters agreed with the lack of charges.

Trump himself has been open in his belief that Clinton should have been indicted, even famously stating at the second debate that Clinton would “be in jail,” if he had made the laws.

“If I win,” Trump promised during the presidential debate,“I am going to instruct my attorney general to get a special prosecutor to look into your situation.”

Currently, Trump has an advantage with Independents, with 44% saying that they are voting for the real estate mogul versus 31% voting for Clinton. Only 77% of Democrats will be voting for Clinton — with 9% voting for Trump and the remaining voters abstaining or voting third party, according to the IBD/TIPP.

According to the daily poll, Trump leads Clinton 43.2% to 42.%, with 10% still undecided.

Other polls, particularly ones weighted to reflect predicted voter turnout based on 2012, show Clinton with a wide lead. Many have pointed out that these polls may not be accurate, as President Obama inspired far more excitement than the former Secretary of State has. In fact, the excitement seems to be coming more from the Trump camp.

Which direction this election will go remains nearly impossible to predict.