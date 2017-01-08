Rasmussen Poll: CNN Now ‘Least Trusted’ News Network

Weeks after recording their lowest ratings since ratings began, CNN have been hit with more bad news. According to a nationwide Rasmussen poll, CNN are now the least trusted news network in the United States.

The survey, conducted by Rasmussen Reports, found that 75 percent of likely voters watch at least some cable news each week.

Of those, 42 percent watch Fox News, 35 percent CNN and 19 percent MSNBC.

Among cable news network viewers who watch Fox News most often, 50% say they trust the political news they are getting. That compares to 43% of MSNBC viewers and just 33% who tune in mostly to CNN.

Apparently not “the most trusted name in news.”

Can CNN really be surprised? This is the network that was exposed by leaks as having at least nine senior employees who wined and dined with the Clinton campaign manager – at his house – with the express purpose of colluding to “frame the HRC message” and “frame the race.”

The network that enabled employee Donna Brazile to funnel debate question to Hillary Clinton, and only fired her after it was revealed by WikiLeaks that she did it more than once, has been roundly discredited, with even their own viewers considering them unreliable.

Speaking of WikiLeaks, CNN is the network that did its best to discredit the whistleblowing organization and was caught lying to Americans about their First Amendment rights by claiming it is illegal to “possess these stolen emails” and therefore everything viewers learn about WikiLeaks publications must be “learnt through us.“

In attempting to scare its audience away from anything on the internet outside their own media empire, CNN has further discredited itself in front of a smart, tech savvy generation that doesn’t fall for its bullshit anymore.