If the choice was between Vladimir Putin and Barack Obama, Republicans would rather the Russian strongman was their President, a new poll reveals.

The poll is from online pollster YouGov for the Economist, and it shows the Putin vs. Obama contest isn’t even close. Putin’s favorable rating among Donald Trump voters has risen to 35 percent. Obama’s favorable rating, meanwhile, is just 9 percent among Republicans.

Vladimir Putin has also rocketed up the popularity charts of world figures according to a British poll, proving that his determination to destroy the New World Order has started to resonate with people all over the world.

YouGov surveyed people across 30 different countries and President Putin was the fastest riser on the list of 3000 world figures, being voted the six most admired man in the world.

‘It’s a unique window onto the shared values of humanity in 2016,’ said Freddie Sayers of YouGov.

Putin, a judo enthusiast who can bench 230, has been hitting the New World Order where it hurts, outgunning, outflanking and all-round out-manoeuvring the Illuminati. He’s got them running scared, which is why they are in propaganda overdrive, pumping the mainstream Western media full of scare stories and untruths in an attempt to blind the masses to what is really happening before their very eyes.

This international poll shows that people all over the world have started to wake up and notice, and they are now backing Putin in their droves.

Do not be surprised if the mainstream media attempt to convince you of something deeply disturbing in the near future. We’ve had the Panama Papers leak and the mainstream media’s attempt to smear Putin for somehow hacking US democracy. Never in history has the New World Order had such a firm grip on Western media operations. At the same time the New World Order has never had such a committed and formidable enemy as they have in Vladimir Putin.

This situation cannot continue. Something has to give.

He ignored their siren calls and decided to follow his conscience. They promised him a prominent role at their high table, but he recognised their game and vowed to destroy them. Putin’s whole life, from his childhood in a rat-infested tenement building, to his calm and determined presidency, has been a demonstration of his pitiless resolve and determination to do what he knows he must for the sake of his people.

The way the cards are being dealt, his people are now the world.