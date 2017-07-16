Pope Francis: ‘Relationships With Jesus Are Dangerous And Harmful’

Pope Francis has been caught on camera attempting to steer his flock away from Jesus Christ, warning that “having a personal relationship with Jesus is dangerous and very harmful“.

Breaking with centuries of Christian tradition, Pope Francis told a crowd of 33,000 Catholics in Rome that “a personal, direct, immediate relationship with Jesus Christ” must be avoided at all costs, raising fears he is an illegitimate pope with a sinister agenda.

The speech, which took place on June 25, is merely the latest eyebrow-raising announcement by the liberal Pope.

Last week Pope Francis told the Italian newspaper La Repubblica that the United States of America has “a distorted vision of the world” and Americans must be ruled by a world government, as soon as possible, “for their own good.”

The week before he also called for “a one world government” and “political authority”, arguing that the creation of the one world government is needed to combat major issues such as “climate change.”

Speaking with Ecuador’s El Universo newspaper, the Pope said that the United Nations doesnt have enough power and must be granted full governmental control “for the good of humanity.”

The globalization movement cannot be underestimated. It is the process of transitioning the world into a global government and eroding the rights of the individual. World religious leaders, led by the increasingly anti-Christian Pope Francis, are playing their part in this great deception.

David Rockefeller famously said that a “global crisis” would have to occur before the people of the world would be willing to accept a New World Order. Sure enough, when the world economy suffered a dramatic crash in 2008, world leaders again proclaimed the need for a New World Order with global financial control.

As demonstrated by Pope Francis, climate change and the global warming hoax is now the global elite’s preferred method of scaremongering, as they attempt to shepherd humanity closer to unified totalitarian rule.

Pope Francis is determined to steer his flock away from Jesus. The pontiff who held Islamic prayers in the Vatican, and later warned his followers not to enter into a personal relationship with Jesus, is an imposter with a sinister agenda.

The jesuit Pope is a key player in the plan to usher in a New World Order, determined to mislead his flock while catering to the global cabal.