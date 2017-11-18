Pope Francis At Mass: ‘Jesus Is Metaphorical, Not Literal’

Pope Francis’s latest controversial statement – that “Jesus is metaphorical, not literal” – has pushed the Catholic Church to the verge of open mutiny, with multiple Vatican cardinals going on the record declaring Pope Francis is the false prophet foretold in holy scripture and prophecy.

The statement made by Pope Francis during Holy Mass in the Vatican on Sunday is the latest in a long line of unconventional statements uttered by the pontiff since he ascended the highest office in the Catholic Church, becoming the first jesuit pope in history.

Since assuming the papacy in 2013, Pope Francis has operated as a mouthpiece of the globalist movement, taking every opportunity to push the New World Order agenda. A short list of Francis’s most controversial statements include:

PREACHING THAT ‘JESUS TURNED INTO SATAN’

Pope Francis went where no other Christian, let alone Pope, had ever gone before, accusing Jesus of “debasing himself up to the point of totally annihilating himself”, and “turning into Satan.”

Hardcore Francis apologists claim the quote was taken out of context, but when the passage is read in it’s entirety it is clear that Francis meant exactly what he said.

Making matters worse, Pope Francis later doubled down, spreading Satanic doctrine further, when he said that Jesus Christ “made himself the devil, the serpent, for us,” according to L’Osservatore Romano, the daily newspaper of the Vatican.

PREACHING THAT RELATIONSHIPS WITH JESUS ARE ‘HARMFUL’

The heretical statement by Pope Francis comes after he broke with centuries of Christian tradition earlier this year, telling a crowd of 33,000 Catholics in Rome that “a personal, direct, immediate relationship with Jesus Christ” must be avoided at all costs.

“Having a personal relationship with Jesus is dangerous and very harmful,” the pope said during the June 25 speech.

The unconventional teachings of Pope Francis have caused Vatican Cardinals and senior priests to turn their back on the pontiff and refuse to pledge obedience to him.

OPENLY CALLING FOR ‘ONE WORLD GOVERNMENT’

In July this year Pope Francis told the Italian newspaper La Repubblica that the United States of America has “a distorted vision of the world” and Americans must be ruled by a world government, as soon as possible, “for their own good.”

The week before he also called for “a one world government” and “political authority”, arguing that the creation of the one world government is needed to combat major issues such as “climate change.”

Speaking with Ecuador’s El Universo newspaper, the Pope said that the United Nations doesnt have enough power and must be granted full governmental control “for the good of humanity.”

France’s Marine Le Pen described Pope Francis as a “globalist bulldog“. Vladimir Putin argued that Francis’s unconventional teachings disqualified the Pope from calling himself a man of God. Francis’s own Cardinals are in open revolt against him, telling anybody who will listen that he was installed in unusual circumstances, with the assistance of globalist powerbrokers like George Soros.

Pope Francis’s anti-Christian teachings are forcing Christians around the world to confront the difficult question – is he the false prophet that will precede the antichrist foretold in holy scripture?