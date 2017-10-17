Pope Francis: ‘Jesus Is Satan’

Pope Francis has been caught on radio attempting to steer his flock away from Jesus Christ, telling listeners that “Jesus turned into Satan”.

Accusing Jesus of “debasing himself up to the point of totally annihilating himself”, Pope Francis spread Satanic doctrine further when he said that Jesus Christ “made himself the devil, the serpent, for us,” according to L’Osservatore Romano, the daily newspaper of the Vatican.

The heretical statement by Pope Francis comes after he broke with centuries of Christian tradition earlier this year, telling a crowd of 33,000 Catholics in Rome that “a personal, direct, immediate relationship with Jesus Christ” must be avoided at all costs.

“Having a personal relationship with Jesus is dangerous and very harmful,” the pope said during the June 25 speech. raising fears that he is the false prophet foretold in holy scripture and prophecy.

These Satanic statements are merely the latest eyebrow-raising announcements by the jesuit Pope.

In July Pope Francis told the Italian newspaper La Repubblica that the United States of America has “a distorted vision of the world” and Americans must be ruled by a world government, as soon as possible, “for their own good.”

The week before he also called for “a one world government” and “political authority”, arguing that the creation of the one world government is needed to combat major issues such as “climate change.”

Speaking with Ecuador’s El Universo newspaper, the Pope said that the United Nations doesnt have enough power and must be granted full governmental control “for the good of humanity.”

The globalization movement cannot be underestimated. It is the process of transitioning the world into a global government while eroding the rights of the individual and taking away our freedoms. World religious leaders, led by the increasingly anti-Christian Pope Francis, are playing a leading role in this great deception.

David Rockefeller famously said that a “global crisis” would have to occur before the people of the world would be willing to accept a New World Order. Sure enough, when the world economy suffered a dramatic crash in 2008, world leaders again proclaimed the need for a New World Order with global financial control.

[RELATED – WikiLeaks: Clinton, Obama, Soros Installed Pope Francis In Vatican Coup]

As demonstrated by Pope Francis, climate change and the global warming hoax are now the global elite’s preferred methods of scaremongering, as they attempt to shepherd humanity closer to unified totalitarian imprisonment.

Pope Francis is determined to steer his flock away from Jesus Christ. The pontiff who held Islamic prayers in the Vatican, and later warned his followers not to enter into a personal relationship with Jesus, is ravenous wolf disguised as a white sheep.

The jesuit Pope is a leading player in the plot to usher in a New World Order, determined to mislead his flock while serving the global cabal.