Pope Francis Urges China-Style ‘One Child Policy’ For Western World

Pope Francis is urging Christians to adopt China’s one child policy in order to “make the world more sustainable“, according to a panelist at the Vatican-run Biological Extinction Conference held earlier this week.

The pope believes that the solution to securing the world’s sustainability lies in depopulation, and the Western world must stop producing so many babies if the world is to survive beyond “the next period of darkness.”

Pope Francis’ solution to securing the world’s sustainability was presented by environmentalist Peter Raven during the Biological Extinction Conference, however the pontiff’s decree was met with hostility by senior Catholics in the Vatican.

The prospect of reducing Christian numbers while members of other religions, most notably Islam, produce statistically larger families across the board, prompted senior Catholics to vow to ignore the Pope’s order.

And it’s not the first rebellion has begun fomenting on Vatican soil in recent times.

Earlier this week a global coalition of Catholic pro-life and pro-family organizations urged Catholics to “resist” the Vatican’s increasing alliance with the leftist agenda, specifically as championed by the United Nations, warning that such an alliance poses an “immediate and serious threat” to children and the family.

Lifesite reports: Greg Burke, director of the Holy See Press Office, moderated a panel, which included Peter Raven, President of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences (PAS), Werner Arber, University of Cambridge Professor Emeritus of Economics Partha Dasgupta, and PAS chancellor Bishop Marcelo Sanchez Sorondo.

“We do not endorse any of the artificial birth control [methods] that the Church does not endorse,” said Raven.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church states that “every action which, whether in anticipation of the conjugal act, or in its accomplishment, or in the development of its natural consequences, proposes, whether as an end or as a means, to render procreation impossible is intrinsically evil” since it destroys the unitive and procreative integrity of the marital act.

The Church teaches that a married couple who wishes to postpone pregnancy for a “grave” reason may do so by not engaging in the marital act during the fertile period.

According to Raven, the central element of the solution for “overpopulation” is that “we need a more limited number of people in the world.” In addition, “the problem is one of inequality,” where the rich use more of the world’s resources than the poor.

“In the framework of social justice worldwide we need to find ways for natural resources to be distributed on the basis of compassion and love. We hope for support in our ongoing support for our endeavor to develop sustainability,” he said.

All four on the panel concurred that the survival of the planet is tightly linked to the number of people on the planet.