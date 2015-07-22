Latest

Pope Francis Warns About The ‘Reptilian’ Devil

Posted on July 22, 2015

Pope Francis regularly mentions the devil in public speeches and on Twitter, with regular references to; the devil, Satan, the Accuser, the Evil One, the Father of Lies, the Ancient Serpent, the Tempter, the Seducer, the Great Dragon, the Enemy, demon, and legion.

Note the terminology “serpent” and “dragon” – names some believe allude to reptilians (or “anunnaki”) who are often associated with the underworld.


CNN.com reports:

For Francis, the devil is not a myth, but a real person. Many modern people may greet the Pope’s insistence on the devil with a dismissive, cultural affectation, indifference, or at the most indulgent curiosity.

Yet Francis refers to the devil continually. He does not believe him to be a myth, but a real person, the most insidious enemy of the church. Several of my theologian colleagues have said that he has gone a bit overboard with the devil and hell! We may be tempted to ask, why in the devil is Pope Francis so involved with the prince of demons?

This intelligent Jesuit Pope is diving into deep theological waters, places where very few modern Catholic clerics wish to tread.

Francis’ seeming preoccupation with the devil is not a theological or eschatological question as much as a call to arms, an invitation to immediate action, offering very concrete steps to do combat with the devil and the reign of evil in the world today.

In his homilies, Francis warns people strongly to avoid discouragement, to seize hope, to move on with courage and not to fall prey to negativity or cynicism.

He is drawing on the fundamental insight of St. Ignatius of Loyola, founder of the Society of Jesus, the Pope’s own religious family. With his continual references to the devil, Pope Francis parts ways with the current preaching in the church, which is far too silent about the devil and his insidious ways or reduces him to a mere metaphor.

During the first months of Francis’ pontificate in 2013, the Evil One appeared frequently in his messages. In his first major address to the cardinals who elected him, the Argentine pontiff reminded them: “Let us never yield to pessimism, to that bitterness that the devil offers us every day.”

In several daily homilies in the chapel of the Vatican guest house, the Pope shared devilish stories with the small congregations rapt in attention as he homilized on taboo topics.

He has offered guidelines on how to rout the demon’s strategy: First, it is Jesus who battles the devil.

The second is that “we cannot obtain the victory of Jesus over evil and the devil by halves,” for as Christ said in the Gospel of Matthew, “who is not with me is against me, and he who does not gather with me scatters.”

The Pope has stressed that we must not be naive: “The demon is shrewd: he is never cast out forever, this will only happen on the last day.”

Francis has also issued calls to arms in his homilies: “The devil also exists in the 21st century, and we need to learn from the Gospel how to battle against him,” the Pope warned, adding that Christians should not be “naive” about the evil one’s ways. The devil is anything but a relic of the past, the pontiff said.

Acknowledging the devil’s shrewdness, Francis once preached: “The devil is intelligent, he knows more theology than all the theologians together.”

Before a crowd of people on Palm Sunday in 2013, the newly elected Pope even dared to say that when Christians face trials, Jesus is near, but so is “the enemy — the devil,” who “comes, often disguised as an angel and slyly speaks his word to us.”

Most recently, on July 12, in the prepared text he was to deliver (in typical fashion he instead gave a masterful, unscripted address to 600,000 young people at a rally in Paraguay), the Pope presented the job description of the devil:

“Friends: the devil is a con artist. He makes promises after promise, but he never delivers. He’ll never really do anything he says. He doesn’t make good on his promises. He makes you want things which he can’t give, whether you get them or not. He makes you put your hopes in things which will never make you happy.

“… He is a con artist because he tells us that we have to abandon our friends, and never to stand by anyone. Everything is based on appearances. He makes you think that your worth depends on how much you possess.”

Since the beginning of his papacy, Francis has been warning that whoever wants to follow Jesus must be aware of the reality of the devil. The life of every Christian is a constant battle against evil, just as Jesus during his life had to struggle against the devil and his many temptations.

For Francis, the spirit of evil ultimately does not want our holiness, he does not want our Christian witness, he does not want us to be disciples of Christ.

In all of these references to the devil and his many disguises, Pope Francis wishes to call everyone back to reality. The devil is so frequently active in our lives and in the church, drawing us into negativity, cynicism, despair, meanness of spirit, sadness and nostalgia.

We must react to the devil, Francis says, as did Jesus, who replied with the Word of God. With the prince of this world one cannot dialogue.

Dialogue is necessary among us, it is necessary for peace, it is an attitude that we must have among ourselves in order to hear each other, to understand each other. Dialogue is born from charity, from love.

But with the Dark Prince one cannot dialogue; one can only respond with the Word of God that defends us.

The devil has made a comeback in this pontificate and is playing an important role in Francis’ ministry. Francis is dead serious about the devil! And he takes every opportunity he can to tell the devil to get the hell out of our lives and our world.

It’s not that Francis has been focusing on the evil one’s power, nor has he been mesmerized by the Harry Potter movies or by a desire to do sequels to the “Exorcist” movie: This Pope doesn’t watch TV!

All of the temptations Francis speaks about so often are the realistic flip side to the heart of the Argentine Jesuit Pope’s message about the world that is charged with the grandeur, mercy, presence and fidelity of God. Those powers are far greater than the devil’s antics.

  • http://www.jesusgospelchurch.com/ Kirk W. Fraser

    Jesus took Satan seriously and will again in Revelation 20. If earlier Popes and their minions had taken the Devil seriously perhaps Islam (Muslims), Communism and other Catholic abominations would not exist and the world would not have war anymore. Today the need is to start Jesus’ churches as described in Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John forsaking traditional First Pope Paul’s Pastor churches. Real Christians must prepare for Revelation 12:5 and leave Catholicism behind for destruction during the Great Tribulation.

    • Truthful

      Fail. You see Muslims as your enemy because you misunderstood the teachings of The a Messiah:

      12 I have yet many things to say unto you, but ye cannot bear them now.

      13 Howbeit when he, the Spirit of truth, is come, he will guide you into all truth: for he shall not speak of himself; but whatsoever he shall hear, that shall he speak: and he will shew you things to come.

      14 He shall glorify me: for he shall receive of mine, and shall shew it unto you.

      The only one glorifying The Messiah…you guessed it, The a Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). He could neither read nor write, so related whatever he heard. :-). Don’t tell me you didn’t know.

      • Danny Dodge

        Muhammed spoke of himself though 😉 so no, that paedophile is not a prophet. Sorry man

      • Tanya Sodders

        It is widely known, understood, and accepted by Christians and the church at large, that the One He sent is the Holy Spirit. We are solemnly warned not to blaspheme against the Holy Spirit in the Bible. This is settled theology, and the assumption that the Bible gives any credence to Muhammad is incorrect. Muslims MAY be spoken of in the book of Revelation, however. Our “beast” (or “antichrist”) may very well be the person your book refers to as the Mahdi – he certainly bears a strong resemblance.

        • Gabriel

          Djal has one eye. 😉

  • Heretic2011

    Oh, I believe in the devil. The devil protects pedophile priests and builds chapels out of gold while children starve. The devil has traveled around the world destroying cultures with his “convert or die” strategies, whipping and burning anyone who dares to refuse. Oh, I believe in the devil all right.

  • Niq Digler

    Too bad this Jesuit pope is a war criminal from Argentina dirty wars….he’s a false prophet… He speaks of the devil so much, because he’s a team player…he has to suck up to his boss to get a promotion. Catholicism is poorly he’d luciferianism.

    • Albert Pike

      Freemasons practice luciferianism. They see lucifer as “the light bearer” and the bringer of knowledge.

  • DontCensor MeBro

    The Pope and Vatican = the WHORE OF BABYLON, Any one who thinks a MAN can absolve sins is deceived, JESUS IS the only one who can. WHO TOLD HIM HE COULD DIVIDE THE LAND OF ISRAEL?? GODS WORLD SAYS NOT TO DO IT AND HE IS THE LEADER OF DIVIDING UP THE LAND. The bible also tells us not to call anyone FATHER but why do they do it?? They also go against ALOT OF real christian teaching. HE WILL MOVE THE WORLD INTO A ONE WORLD RELIGION AND ANYONE WHO FOLLOWS HIM WILL GO STRAIGHT TO HELL IN A HAND BASKET. Vatican is EVIL JUST LIKE THE POOP.

    • Timothy W Dalbeck

      Best to flush that log down I suppose.

    • Gabe

      Freemasonry is the whore of Babylon.

  • Emily Elizabeth Windsor-Cragg

    “Having to be RIGHTER” is the Satanic form of Consciousness: higher vs. lower.

    Having to express that need to be RIGHTER is divisive BEHAVIOR.

    Expressing condemnation of another means, one’s relational behavior isn’t righter, even if what ONE may realize or know is better.

    Setting oneself up as better doesn’t fix anything; it’s the Satanic expression we call Zero Sum Game.

    Christ Consciousness doesn’t declare anyone better; it merely informs another about Sacred Options.

    I can be who I am and not claim to be better; all that would do is create more separations.

    But we’ll see, in the resurrection, who’s really better and who’s not better.

    Fortunately, that’s not my Department, to know.

    Emily

  • Michael Badalamento

    In the beginning GOD… Ok for argument sake obviously Gid figure was the leader or president or king or CAPTAIN along with his crew and 1st mate which stood above the rest of the crew cause Captain designed him perfect and the most beautiful figure could lay eyes upon aka Lucifer a clone if you will… Now God set forth in this blackness found a humk of rock with out shape or void and creation began aka terraforming when time came to create man figure aka hybrid slave there was a debate lets say and Gods decision was a veto on Lucifer’s design of man maybe using reptile DNA along with the very own seeing how and I quote “Let’s us make man in OUR own image” our basically and undeniably stating that upon this ship was a race of being ALL THE SAME RACE… One being a Captain of the social structure… Now Lucifer resented God for casting a veto of his grand design and felt Gods choice was inferior and unfit to be captain he should be! Instigation from other crew being the 13 set out a mutany which failed and just as in times of old mutany crew were set a drift seeing how obviously keeping them on board posed to much of a risk…. Lucifer and 13 were cast (away) down (fallen) and being marrooned here with God’s design would strike a inner hate pretty sure that would be a universal feeling no matter the race lol and resents everything about us! Sees us as a mistake undesirable unfit and has set out sense to prove to God he was right and God was wrong… Which still hasn’t happened but time is coming where God will return and cast judgement upon wicked evil men! Men that lie to all men for there own worldly desires that Lucifer has had under his cloak of lies tempting with greed blinding with power and fear… There time is coming make no mistake… There is no hocus pocus anything! The laws of physics etc… Apply to man and God captain! And I’m not saying there is no God only that this version I’ve put together from countless theories is way more likely than Genesis version… Besides my version scientists look at and say so saying there is no God? Wrong! My version truth is stranger than fiction and makes way more sense so it only confirms there is a creator… “SOMETHING CAN NOT WILL NOT NEVER WILL COME FROM NOTHING”

  • Dazarabia .

    The god botherers are out in full force tonight…hahaha

  • John Vorel

    Especially to my Catholic brothers and sisters……Please pray for Pope Francis for protection against the evil one. It is extremely important that the Vicar of Christ who sits in the Chair of Peter is protected from the many attacks that comes his way. Never be too discouraged to pray and believe in the power of prayer.

    Ephesians 6:12 …. “For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.”

  • http://www.blogger.com/blogger.g?blogID=3153377788639201156#allposts Klaudio Vinkerlić

    Dear Pope Francis. Immorality and Crime in the USA.

    Help mothers to get their daughters free from sex slavery

    His name is Dave Norris. He’s dangerous and well connected in Las Vegas. Black bet owners use him to get sex slaves for the wife. My daughter was one. I guess some black people are stuck in anger and hate white women. So they use the Americans girls and are very sick people. Just pray. Its all we can do. I will never be as they.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pvFYcClwxN0

  • Ds4z

    Sensationalized and misleading title, but 90% of what Francis said, which I never would have read otherwise, shows he a good speaker and pretty skilled with his lines of reasoning. I was in a proselytizing religion for many years, and no matter how you slice it, anyone who calls themselves a Christian and doesn’t believe the Devil is real and very active in the world today is Not Christian at all. If you don’t know or believe he is there, that doesn’t change the complacency and desensitized nature we have in our society today that the Francis described cunning powerful taunter licks his lips to and loves to revel in. Sorry to say Francis, 98% of the Catholic church is No different than the rest of the world morality and complacency wise, even I dare to say that because they claim to be Christians that they are far worse on the complacency scale, and there influence is all the more damaging to others with the poor example they set while calling themselves Christian.

