Pope Francis: World Government Must Rule U.S. ‘For Their Own Good’

July 9, 2017 Baxter Dmitry News, World 7

Heath Ledger was murdered according to Lindsay Lohan

Pope Francis told the Italian newspaper La Repubblica that the United States of America has “a distorted vision of the world” and Americans must be ruled by a world government, as soon as possible, “for their own good.”

The Pope made the observation in an interview with La Repubblica reporter Eugenio Scalfari.

Last Thursday, I got a call from Pope Francis,” Scalfari reported. “It was about noon, and I was at the newspaper when my phone rang.”

He said Pope Francis had been watching Putin and Trump at the G20 and had become agitated. The Pope demanded to see him at four that afternoon, according to a Google translation of the Italian report.

Pope Francis told me to be very concerned about the meeting of the G20,” Scalfari wrote.

As translated into English by Agence France Presse, which picked up the story, the Pope said “I am afraid there are very dangerous alliances between powers who have a distorted view of the world: America and Russia, China and North Korea, Russia and Assad in the war in Syria.”

The danger concerns immigration,” the Pope continued to La Repubblica. “Our main and unfortunately growing problem in the world today is that of the poor, the weak, the excluded, which includes migrants.

This is why the G20 worries me: It mainly hits immigrants,” Pope Francis said, according to AFP.

[RELATED – Putin And Trump Tell G20 Leaders ‘NWO Is Finished’ Right To Their Faces]

Pope Francis’s idea that Americans would be better off under a world government doesn’t stop there. The radical leftist pontiff also went on record stating that Europe should become one country under one government.

In the same interview, according to La Repubblica, Pope Francis said that Europe must take on a “federal structure,” resembling feudal times when the peasants were ruled by unimpeachable monarchs.

I also thought many times to this problem and came to the conclusion that, not only but also for this reason, Europe must take as soon as possible a federal structure,” the Pope said, according to the Google translation of the La Repubblica article.

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry is a writer at Your News Wire. He covers politics, business and entertainment. Speaking truth to power since he learned to talk, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one. Live without fear.
Email: baxter@yournewswire.com
Follow: @baxter_dmitry
Baxter Dmitry

Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)

  • mary

    This dreadful satanic piece of crap is s afraid he is going to be exposed for who and what he is the leader of a massive pedophile ring ,hopefully the good guys wont listen to his ugly meaderings

  • hiphop

    False prophet POS pope needs to just go join his pedophile members.. His lack of intelligence and world intellect smells of NWO shit bought and paid for by world elitist. Catholics need to demand this POS be removed.

  • John C Carleton

    And young boys must avoid Roman Catholic Priest for their own good!

  • Francis Mq

    to hell with the pope and the nwo

  • Guest

    A SECOND Beast
    will Rise. The coming Antichrist
    will have a religious partner . . .

    “Then I saw ANOTHER beast coming up out of the Earth,

    and he had two horns like a lamb

    and spoke like a dragon.

    And he exercises all the authority

    of the first beast (the Antichrist) in his presence,

    and causes the Earth and those who dwell in it

    to worship the first beast (the Antichrist),

    whose deadly (head) wound was healed.”

    (Revelation 13:11-12) (The
    Antichrist will appear to be resurrected from a wound)

    The coming Antichrist will not be alone. Another
    man, also empowered by Satan, will rule with the Antichrist. This powerful
    religious leader or “beast” (as God sees him) will rise to power with the
    Antichrist. In this prophecy God reveals some important information and
    details concerning this coming “religious” man of power …

    “Two horns like a
    lamb,” tells us he will emerge with Christian credentials or doctrine, but
    “spoke like a dragon” tells us he will be controlled and directed by
    Satan. This person, along with the coming “one-world” (global) religious system he will lead, is referred to as “The Woman
    Who Rides the Beast” in the book of Revelation. This evil, blood-thirsty “one-world” religion appears to rise
    out of Rome.

  • https://gab.ai/HWR HWR
  • John

    I would be willing to bet that when Jesus returns, the Pope will not see him or even know he arrived.