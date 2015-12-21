Latest

Pope Says This May Be Our Last Christmas

Posted on December 21, 2015 by Sean Adl-Tabatabai in Weird // 120 Comments

Pope Francis has warned that this may be our last Christmas

Pope Francis told crowds in St. Peter’s Square that this Christmas might be the last one for humanity. 

In a grim speech, the Pope said that the current chaotic state of the world marks the beginning of the “end times”, and that this time next year the world is likely to be unrecognisable.

Francis, who previously announced the beginning of World War 3, had labelled this year’s Christmas as a “charade” during a Mass at the Casa Santa Maria earlier in the month.

We are close to Christmas. There will be lights, there will be parties, bright trees, even Nativity scenes – all decked out – while the world continues to wage war,” he said earlier in December.

The Pontiff, who turned 79 on Thursday, elaborated on his views this weekend, telling a crowd, “While the world starves, burns, and descends further into chaos, we should realise that this year’s Christmas celebrations for those who choose to celebrate it may be their last“.

Unless the path to peace is recognised, we must weep for those innocent victims who grow by the day, and ask God for forgiveness. As Jesus and God weeps, I do too“.

  • Steve Reeves

    For when they shall say Peace and Safety, sudden destruction cometh upon them…. (1 Thessalonians 5:3)

  • evoval

    Same Pope that recommended everyone open the flood gates to the Muslim hordes. This imbecile has more than played his part in destroying Christianity!

    • Bob Boldt

      You say “destroying Christianity” like that’s a BAD thing!

      • Bob D.

        If you mean “Organized “Religion ,I agree! If you are referring to JESUS, you are an IDIOT

        • Bob Boldt

          I’m trying to save Jesus FROM the Christians.

          • Jean-Francois Dube

            Valid point!
            So many “Christians” waging war on everybody…

          • Sams_1

            Liar, they are defending HEY WWII you FRENCHIES always forget. I don’t think you were worth our men dying for you in Normandy. You can be on your own now.

          • Sams_1

            yeah good job loser

        • Okaka

          Calling someone an IDIOT, a demeaning word, clearly shows you’re not a follower of Christ, he disowns people like you

      • Sams_1

        Oh yeah, you mean the forces that have kept the world safe from Nazis and other horrors for 2015 years? idiot

  • Stealth

    Well, if this is the case, then I suggest the Pope :
    #1 Repent of his idolatry and Mary worship.
    #2 Repudiate baptismal regeneration and infant baptism.
    #3 Denounce his position as ” Vicar of Christ”

    John 14:6 Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.

    Mark 1:14 Now after that John was put in prison, Jesus came into Galilee, preaching the gospel of the kingdom of God,
    15 And saying, The time is fulfilled, and the kingdom of God is at hand: repent ye, and believe the gospel.

    • Keystone Heights Patriot

      I witness your words.
      Shalom!

    • taisen43255

      AMEN! Stay safe, and God bless!

    • Sams_1

      We revere not worship Mary

      • Stealth

        Save your equivocation for someone less studied in scripture, and Catholic dogma.
        The Bible says:

        1 Timothy 2:5King James Version (KJV)

        5 For there is one God, and one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus;

        By praying to Mary, or any other dead “saint” for that matter, you are giving supplication and adoration to fallible, finite beings that is due only to God himself.

        There is a term for this, it’s called necromancy, and it is strictly forbidden in the Bible!

        • OregonGreg

          We pray to Mary and the Saints in a way that non-Catholics cannot understand….it’s not worship….it’s called Intercessory Prayer…they act and “intercede” on our behalf….there is nothing about supplication or adoration….

          • Name not important

            Non-Catholicks cannot understand? Actually, the Orthodox church has the very similar view on that subject. I believed in that as well while i was Orthodox, but i realized some thingh after reading Bible, and now i agree with Stealth

          • Jeanne

            Well we ask Mary and the Saints to pray for us just like I would ask my brother, sister, cousin and friends etc…I don’t worship Mary. But she brings me to Christ. Remember Mary said yes to God. Non Catholics don’t realize how many crossed Mary also carried. The saints have also offered up a lot just like the apostles did and it still continues. So be careful people how you talk negative about Our Lords followers.

  • Lucky

    Thats what happens when the Jesuits run the Vatican of coruption.

  • ratty

    he is the anti christ

    • Sams_1

      Stupid.

      And Obama is a saint

  • Zaphod Braden

    the POPE should be calling all Christianity to ARMS and to defend Christian lands. The POPE should be leading the Defense of Chrisendom not BETRAYING Her.
    That “creature” is NOT a CHRISTIAN

    • Jean-Francois Dube

      Maybe you could read Jesus’ teaching one more time… looks like you missed an important part of the message

      • Zaphod Braden

        Nope …. Sometimes you HAVE to take the garbage out .

        • arcik kolko

          You must be a little devil, aren’t you. I’m sure that you have nothing to do with Christianity.

    • Pecata Petrov

      Part of Christianity is “forgiveness”. That’s why he could not say something like that loud, but what we are thrown to defend from is just consequence and not the biggest problems. We are being ruled by imbeciles which cause this. They are puppets and we, none of us in Europe or in the US lives in democracy, real, the only possible democracy, people’s rule, referendums about everything !!! No one these days lives that way. Top priority for all seems to be economic growth, annual net income for every nation. The more we work, spend, watch commercials, watch TV in general, the more we live with others in cities, get up at 6 or 7 every day, the more we are kept busy, the prone are to make ourselves busy and miss the important staff, decisions, politics which THEY, the rulers, the rules exercised by them should be in our, people’s favor and not the corporations. We live in shit while we could live in small or big friendly nations and without war for money and power for sure.

  • taisen43255

    The pope is not only a false prophet as there are many, the vatican is the woman in revelations, as they wear purple and scarlet, and adorn themselves with pearl, and stones:

    The Woman on the Beast
    …3And
    he carried me away in the Spirit into a wilderness; and I saw a woman
    sitting on a scarlet beast, full of blasphemous names, having seven
    heads and ten horns. 4The
    woman was clothed in purple and scarlet, and adorned with gold and
    precious stones and pearls, having in her hand a gold cup full of
    abominations and of the unclean things of her immorality, 5and
    on her forehead a name was written, a mystery, “BABYLON THE GREAT, THE
    MOTHER OF HARLOTS AND OF THE ABOMINATIONS OF THE EARTH.”…

    The pope shouldn’t worry about Christmas as this tradition mixes Jesus with paganism. He should worry about repenting and asking God to forgive him of his ways. But if God put it in the popes heart to be one of many false prophets to fulfill his word and prophecy (as I’m seeing many of his words and prophecy being fulfilled today), God wins. Nevertheless, stay safe everyone, and God bless!

    • Reginna

      And when Jesus was dying on the cross, assuming that part of the Bible is TRUE ?
      His actual words are said to be…..FORGIVE them NOT, for THEY KNOW what they do !

      Obviously I cannot confirm, what I understand to be true, is actually true as, I was not “knocking around” back then.

      • Stealth

        Here is just a few of the many translations out there. Considering the massive controversy over which version is the most accurate, I find it interesting that for this particular verse they all say basically the same thing. Which leads me to believe that your information did not come from any manuscript used to translate any Bible version.
        So, just for curiosity sake, where did you get your information?

        Luke 23:34King James Version (KJV)

        34 Then said Jesus, Father, forgive them; for they know not what they do. And they parted his raiment, and cast lots.

        Luke 23:34New International Version (NIV)

        34 Jesus said, “Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing.”[a] And they divided up his clothes by casting lots.

        Luke 23:34The Message (MSG)

        34 Jesus prayed, “Father, forgive them; they don’t know what they’re doing.”

        Dividing up his clothes, they threw dice for them.

  • Casey Sierhuis

    Maybe the Pope should tell the Jesuits led by Adolfo Nichols to stop funding both sides of every war since Napoleon?

  • WhiteDragonKing

    OHOHOHOHO, the pope and I had the same thought. My revelation came from Elohim and he’s part of the reason why this is the last christmas.

  • guest

    Pope Frank is a heretic. and evoval is right this one man has helped destroy Christianity. Notice how this “Pontiff” remains strangely silent with so many Christians being butchered. That’s because he’s working for the other side (satan).

    And yes, I feel deep down in my knowing spot that this for most of us will be our last Christmas.

    • Bob Boldt

      Boy! This post sure brought the Opus Dei loonies out of the woodwork!

      • Stealth

        You clicked on the same article we did, so why are we “loonies” and you seem to be exempt?

        • Bob Boldt

          All this talk about Satan Francis is wacko!
          You are too young to remember when the Cathars used to refer to the Pope as the Vicar of Satan in the world. Ha ha

  • Bob Boldt

    I’m dreaming of my last Christmas
    With every Christmas card I write

  • Alleged Comment

    Strange he would say that. Does he know something we don’t?? I base it on the GRIN of the negro sodomite. The wider it gets and the more pearly whites I see……. The more I know we are being SETUP!

  • Bob D.

    Not a peep about WAR when he was in the US and addressed both Congress AND the UN.Puppet talked about BOGUS “Global Warming”! He is an untrustworthy SCUMBAG with NO MORAL AUTHORITY!

  • Don_in_Odessa

    !!!GOOD!!!

  • greg SMITH

    Christmas the way it is observed in most of the West is a pagan holiday. If the pontiff bemoans its demise, perhaps it may be good in the long run. His influence in turning Europe/USA into a third world toilet is partly to blame.

    • Sams_1

      Do you idiots really think THE CREATOR DID NOT PLAN FOR THIS OR KNOW IT WOULD BE THAT WAY? THERE WERE VERY GOOD REASONS FOR THE DATES AND FORMER CELEBRATIONS OF OTHER RELIGIONS….SO WHAT? IS THAT THE EXTENT OF YOUR DEPTH AND INQUIRY DO you bemoan that YOU are not GOD?

      • greg SMITH

        The dates of Jesus’ conception and birth are matters for trivia buffs. What he was sent for and accomplished is not. It’s a good thing I’m not God. A lot of people on this planet today would have been gone tomorrow.

    • Morgan

      There’s an app out there that does constellations, when applied to in the bible of Christ Jesus birth it comes out September 11. Interesting I thought. Check out Rob Skiba YouTube, or contact the guy. If you want to look into it.

  • Ace

    Non-sense! Pope is not referring to WWW3 on his statement. He simply estated that some who are willing to celebrate Christmas but due to persecution or any means of terrorism they might experience worst scenario after this yuletide season. Please don’t mix-up the stories.

    • Natalia Negritto

      Did you see the excerpt??im wanting to access it to examine the context, if there is any truth to the report.

  • Jean-Francois Dube

    Over 60 000 000 people will die in the next year. This is their last Chrismas…
    http://www.worldometers.info/

  • Pecata Petrov

    Don’t judge him too hard, cause Part of Christianity is “forgiveness”. That’s why he could not say something like that loud, but what we are thrown to defend from is just consequence and not the biggest problem. We are being ruled by imbeciles which cause this. They are puppets and we, none of us in Europe or in the US lives in democracy, real, the only possible democracy, people’s rule, referendums about everything !!! No one these days lives that way. Top priority for all seems to be economic growth, annual net income for every nation. The more we work, the more we were made to SPEND, watch commercials, watch TV in general, the more we live with others in cities, get up at 6 or 7 every day, the more we are kept busy, the more PRONE we are to make ourselves busy and miss the important staff, decisions, politics which THEY the rulers, the rules exercised by them should be in our, people’s favor and not the corporations. We live in shit while we could live in small or big friendly nations and without war for money and power for sure. The so called should burn the health out of the usurpators and learn to rule the world like we always had to.

    • Stealth

      An important part of forgiveness is repentance. One can not forgive someone who is not sorry for what they have done. You will not find any Scripture for forgiveness with out repentance.

      • Landelis

        “One can not forgive someone who is not sorry for what they have done.”

        I must disagree with that. Take for instance St. Stephen the first martyr who asked God to forgive his killers while they were stoning him.

        The ability to forgive is granted through the grace of God to everyone who asks it, regardless of the frame of mind of the one(s) who did us harm.

  • Citizenofnextworld

    If he is to be believed? He should be guillotined for the crimes against humanity, genocides orchestrated and committed against Iraqi and Syrian Christians “people of the way” not conforming to his worldly kingdom of Catholicism, he never came out of his orgy temple and dungeon to speak out or use his ifluence to halt outright the beheading of Christian populations, yet he constantly meets and is regularly vesited by the world leaders, Saudi kings and Golf monarchs and Muslims leaders responsible for the ongoing onslaught. Yet, ironically he is eager to show his fake façad and preach empty words of wisdom and prophecy. Pope of doom, spiritual pimp and theolically pagan. He is nothing more than the last bastard Pope.

  • preingles

    Funny thing, I can’t find anything but this article and other that link to it that says he said this.

  • https://www.youtube.com/user/BrockDavisson1978 Brock

    Lol the headline again throws it out of context… he said “While the world starves, burns, and descends further into chaos, we should realise that this year’s Christmas celebrations for those who choose to celebrate it may be their last” – no where did he say it’ll be OUR last, he’s talking about certain people that may pass away before the next christmas etc..

  • Mr_Smith01

    This pope who has a PhD in Astro Biology is a goof ball. Perhaps he thinks ET is about to land and proclaim themselves as our saviors,

  • Zabo

    You know this pope is no good when the left holds this guy up like some hero. The same left that wants nothing to do with Christianity any other time and finds every way possible to help destroy it! That along with taking it out of context at every turn! To Hell with you leftists you are no good just like this pope. He’s not my pipe that’s for sure. I’ll just refer back to the one and only pope John Paul II.

  • Gary Wendell Stanfield

    The Pope should know the Jesuits and Vatican are starting it. Over 2 billion people will be killed off…..Obama will stay in office and so will the sitting Congress….The Pope is in a hurry to move his throne to Jerusalem.

  • Natalia Negritto

    I can’t seem to find a single video or audio clip of the Pope speaking these words, although i have watched and read many accounts of the events i have yet to examine an actual source. Anyone see anything worth forwarding/sharing?

    Thanks

  • Doug Packer

    He is about 2 tacos short of a combination plate.

  • Morton Kowalski

    This Pope must die.

