Porn Star Accuses Donald Trump Of Kissing Without Consent

Adult film actress Jessica Drake is the latest woman to come forward and accuse Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump of sexual misconduct.

On Saturday, porn star and director Jessica Drake told the media that in 2006 Trump grabbed her and two other women and kissed them without their permission in his hotel room in front of a bodyguard.

She says in her profession consent is a key requirement and blasts Donald Trump’s “uncontrollable entitlement” character.

Rare reports:

Drake, who was represented by famed attorney Gloria Allred, says that Trump came on to her in 2006 after a golf tournament in Florida.

“Ten years ago, I was working for Wicked Pictures, an adult film company, at a golf tournament in Lake Tahoe,” Drake said.

“I was at Wicked’s booth when I met Donald Trump in the celebrity gift room early in the morning before he teed off. He flirted with me and invited me to walk along the golf course with him, which I did. During that time, he asked me for my phone number, which I gave to him. Later that evening, he invited me to his room. I said I didn’t feel right going alone, so two other women came with me.”

Picture of Trump & Drake in 2006 pic.twitter.com/D6XaF3oecB — Alanna Vagianos (@lannadelgrey) 22 October 2016

According to Drake, Trump came on to her and another woman and kissed them without their permission, and then inquired about their lives as adult film stars.

“In the penthouse suite, I met Donald again,” Drake told the media.

“When we entered the room, he grabbed each of us tightly in a hug and kissed each one of us without asking permission. He was wearing pajamas. A bodyguard was also present. He asked me about details on my job as an adult film star, about shooting porn, and he also asked us about our personal relationships and whether we were married or single.”

Drake said that the whole ordeal felt like an interview and lasted about 45 minutes.

After they left, Drake says Trump called her and asked her to come back to his room. When she declined that invitation, a Trump associate reportedly offered her $10,000 presumably to sleep with the Republican nominee.

“I was then told Mr. Trump would allow me to use his private jet only if I accepted his private invitation,” Drake added.

According to Drake, Trump is a “sexual assault apologist.”

“Consent is required, in her occupation… Consent seems to be missing for Mr. Trump.” — Allred on Drake as an adult performer pic.twitter.com/nECszqsuRX — Alanna Vagianos (@lannadelgrey) 22 October 2016

“Collectively, his words and his actions are a huge testament to his character, that of uncontrollable entitlement, misogyny and a sexual assault apologist,” Drake said.

“This is not acceptable behavior for anyone, much less a presidential candidate. I realize that in the situation I may be but a tiny grain of sand, but clearly, this is an enormous speech. I am not looking for monetary compensation.”

Allred, who represents several other women who have accused Trump of sexual misconduct, made a parallel between Trump’s actions and those that Drake experiences in her profession.

“Consent is required, in her occupation… Consent seems to be missing for Mr. Trump.”

Trump has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct.