POTUS Brings Christmas Back To The White House – Liberals Outraged

President Trump has been promising to bring Christmas back to the White House for years and has now become the first POTUS in eight years to use the phrase “Merry Christmas!“

The Trump family is taking a different approach to the holiday season than the Obama family, who opted to use the phrase “Happy Holidays” in their greetings, and avoided saying the word “Christmas” like the plague, according to the Daily Mail.

By including the phrase “Merry Christmas” in the 2017 White House Christmas card, President Trump has drawn a line in the sand and sent a strong message to America – despite what oversensitive liberals may tell you, Christmas is NOT a dirty word.

The First Family unveiled the refreshing card, which is signed by President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and their 11-year-old son Barron Trump, on Monday in the White House “Bookseller’s” area after revealing the Christmas decorations to the public.

A stunning gold presidential seal adorns the front of the Christmas card while the inlay includes the beautiful phrase “Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year” with the first family’s signatures at the bottom.

The Trump family's first Christmas card contains a word that was noticeably absent from all eight of Obama's Christmas cards: CHRISTMAS! pic.twitter.com/gg4y1KYHFK — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) November 29, 2017

Trump made a promise on the campaign trail to bring back the use of the phrase “Merry Christmas” around the holiday season. He began using the phrase around the holidays on his Thank You tour in Wisconsin in December 2016.

The president reiterated his promise at the Values Voters Summit in Washington, DC, in October when he told the crowd of activists at the conference that he would support the use of the word Christmas again.

“We’re saying Merry Christmas again,” he told the crowd, to huge round of cheering and applause.

The Obamas war on Christmas and traditional values was frankly sickening and it’s a relief to have a president determined to set a good example for the rest of the country when it comes to respecting traditional customs and values.

