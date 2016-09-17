Powell Email Reveals Elite At Bohemian Grove ‘Hate Trump’

Tuesday’s release of Colin Powell’s hacked emails reveals that members of Bohemian Grove are secretly campaigning to stop Trump from being elected President this November.

Powell’s hacked emails reveal that most of the elite attendees at the world’s most famous secret society think of Trump as a “disaster”, and Powell acknowledges that “quite a few will not vote for Hillary and will vote for a third party candidate.”

Bohemian Grove is located in the remote Monte Rio, California and serves as a meeting place for powerful politicians and wealthy businessmen who are members of the Grove society. The annual secret meeting takes place for two weeks every July.

Breitbart.com reports:

Here is Powell’s full July 24, 2016 email, which was hacked by DCLeaks and accessed by Breitbart News via a password provided to this reporter by the hacking group:

Peter, I am back from the Bohemian Grove. Surprise, surprise, I sat next to Stephen Harper a couple of times and had a nice discussion. Grove attendees know that Trump is a disaster. Most will vote against, but quite a few will not vote for Hillary and will vote for a third party candidate. Strange doings down here. Otherwise all is well with the Powells. We’ll sneak away for a few days in August. Of course I’d love to see you. Let me know your dates. I told Stephen that you seemed quite content in your new place in life.

All the best, Colin

The email was addressed to Canadian politician and lawyer Peter Gordon MacKay, a former Canadian Member of Parliament, who also served as Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Minister of National Defense, and Minister of Foreign Affairs

Stephen Harper, referenced in the email, served as Canada’s prime minister from February 6, 2006 to November 4, 2015.

Bohemian Grove is a 2,700-acre campground in Monte Rio, Calif that has served as a meeting place for top politicians and businessmen. The site’s major annual secretive meeting takes place for two weeks in July, with Powell writing that he was present at last July’s event.

In a previous email to MacKay, Powell wrote about the policy of not bringing communication devices to Bohemian Grove.

“I am racing out of town to the California Redwoods for the weekend,” Powell wrote, referring to the Grove. “No phones, email or even Kindles.”

In a 2011 profile, the Washington Post reported thusly on the annual July event:

Every July, some of the richest and most powerful men in the world gather at a 2,700 acre campground in Monte Rio, Calif., for two weeks of heavy drinking, super-secret talks, druid worship (the group insists they are simply “revering the Redwoods”), and other rituals.

Their purpose: to escape the “frontier culture,” or uncivilized interests, of common men.

The people that gather at Bohemian Grove — who have included prominent business leaders, former U.S. presidents, musicians, and oil barons — are told that “Weaving Spiders Come Not Here,” meaning business deals are to be left outside. One exception was in 1942, when a planning for the Manhattan Project took place at the grove, leading to the creation of the atom bomb.