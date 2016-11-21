Powerful Earthquake Off Fukushima Triggers Tsunami Warning

A tsunami alert has been issued after powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck the Fukushima Prefecture in Japan

The quake struck 67km northeast of the city of Iwaki located in the southern part of the Hamadori coastal region of Fukushima Prefecture.

It struck on Tuesday morning at about 06:00 local time (21:00 GMT, Monday), the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

A ten foot tsunami wave alert has been issued and residents living near the Fukushima coastline are being told to evacuate the area.

The quake was downgraded to 6.9 magnitude

RT reports:

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency the quake struck at 5:59am JST at a depth of 10km.

This is an image of the Fukushima Nuclear Plant from NHK with the text “evacuate immediately.” Unsettling #japanquake pic.twitter.com/9sYIFD8uuP — Jake Milstein (@MilsteinKIRO7) November 21, 2016

“Tsunami warnings or advisories are currently in effect,” the agency said.

Residents near the coast are being told to evacuate and seek higher ground. Tsunami waves are expected to hit repeatedly and are expected to arrive imminently in the Fukushima area, the JAM warning said.

“Damage due to tsunami waves is expected.Evacuate immediately from coastal regions and riverside areas to a safer place such as high ground or an evacuation building. Tsunami waves are expected to hit repeatedly. Do not leave safe ground until the warning is lifted,” JMA warned.

Meanwhile the Pacific Tsunami Warning center has issued “a tsunami threat message for other parts of the Pacific located closer to earthquake,” while stressing that there is no tsunami threat for the US state of Hawaii.

According to the latest estimates by Japan’s authorities, waves of up to three meters high will arrive ashore by 6:30am local time.

Tsunami advisories have also been issued for the Pacific coast of Aomori Precture, Iwate Prefecutre, Miyagi Prefecture, Ibaraki Prefecture and the Kujukuri and Sotobo areas of Chiba Prefecture.

NHK News Japan warned those living on the coastline in Fukushima to “hurry up and run away.”

Tsunami waves were seen 20km off the coast of Iwaki City, Fukushima Prefecture and 20km off the coast of Kamisu City, Ibaraki Prefecture, according to Japan’s NHK who warned people that the waves were heading to shore.