Former President George H.W. Bush has publicly apologized to actress Heather Lind after she claimed the wheelchair-bound nonagenarian “sexually assaulted” her while they posed for a photo that also included his wife Barbara.

Heather Lind, 34, who starred in AMC’s series ‘Turn: Washington’s Spies’, made the allegations against the 93-year-old former president on Instagram in a lengthy post with accompanying photos.

‘When I got the chance to meet George H. W. Bush four years ago to promote a historical television show I was working on, he sexually assaulted me while I was posing for a similar photo. He didn’t shake my hand. He touched me from behind from his wheelchair with his wife Barbara Bush by his side. He told me a dirty joke,’ Lind alleges.

Daily Mail reports: In a statement to DailyMail.com the former president responded: ‘President Bush would never – under any circumstance – intentionally cause anyone distress, and he most sincerely apologizes if his attempt at humor offended Ms. Lind.’

Lind said in her since-deleted Instagram post it happened a second time: ‘And then, all the while being photographed, touched me again. Barbara rolled her eyes as if to say ”not again”. His security guard told me I shouldn’t have stood next to him for the photo.

‘We were instructed to call him Mr. President. It seems to me a President’s power is in his or her capacity to enact positive change, actually help people, and serve as a symbol of our democracy,’ the lengthy post went on.

‘He relinquished that power when he used it against me and, judging from the comments of those around him, countless other women before me,’ Lind wrote.

Her post goes on to say: ‘What comforts me is that I too can use my power, which isn’t so different from a President really. I can enact positive change. I can actually help people. I can be a symbol of my democracy.’

‘I can refuse to call him President, and call out other abuses of power when I see them,’ she writes.

‘I can vote for a President, in part, by the nature of his or her character, knowing that his or her political decisions must necessarily stem from that character.’

Lind adds that she shared the allegations against Bush with people on her AMC series.

Heather Lind’s claims against Bush Sr.