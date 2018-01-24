Haitian President: Clintons ‘Raped And Pillaged My Beloved Haiti’

Former Senate President of Haiti, Bernard Sansaricq, has criticized Bill and Hillary Clinton for “raping and pillaging my beloved Haiti“, and urged President Trump to investigate the financial affairs of the Clinton Foundation.

Appearing at an event in Little Haiti, Florida, Donald Trump gave Bernard Sansaricq the opportunity to speak about the disastrous impact the Clinton’s had on Haiti in the aftermath of the 2010 earthquake.

Bernard Sansaricq did not disappoint. Explaining he has “nothing left to lose“, he launched into an impassioned speech, detailing how Bill Clinton tried to bribe him, promising he would make him the “richest man in Haiti” if he used his position as Senate President to assist the Clintons in looting the island of its wealth.

Addressing Donald Trump and the Floridian crown, Bernard Sansaricq explained how the Clintons have abused their positions of power, and stolen billions of dollars in the process.

“In February of 1994 I became president of the Senate and I had to deal with the Clinton invasion of Haiti.

“I was working with American intelligence at that time. Clinton wanted to buy me out.

“I was hitting very hard on several fronts. To try to appease me he sent Bill Richardson who was a congressman at that time. I spent four hours with Bill Richardson.

“A week later the American embassy called me to tell me that President Clinton had sent a messenger for me. He did not give me his name.

“He said ‘Mr. Sansaricq you join our movement, you side with Bill Clinton and we’ll make you the richest man in Haiti.’“

Bernard Sansaricq told the audience, comprised of mostly Haitian immigrants, that he refused the offer. There is not enough money on earth to convince him to assist criminals like the Clintons loot his beloved Haiti.

Then, a week after refusing to do the Clinton’s bidding, he was informed that his American visa was revoked.

With Sansaricq isolated in Haiti, America’s Clinton-supporting media could stifle his voice. The Clintons could continue their criminal operations without the inconvenience of the fourth estate questioning their actions.

Sansaricq then explained how the Clinton Foundation received billions of dollars from Bill’s corporate “friends”, who in return got preferential treatment in looting the island nation.

“Then in 2010, after the earthquake in Haiti not only American taxpayers but the whole world has given billions of dollars to the Clinton Foundation for the Haitians.”

But the Clintons conned the world. The thieves at the Clinton Foundation pocketed the money, giving a minuscule percentage to Haiti in its hour of desperate need.

“Not even 2% of that money went back to Haiti.

“So Mr. Trump, we are asking you, begging you, the Haitian community will side with you if one day, you ask Hillary Clinton publicly to disclose the audit of all of the money they have stolen from Haiti in 2010 after the earthquake.”

The billions of dollars in charitable donations looted by the Clintons remain a key factor in Haiti’s dire economic plight to this day. The earthquake leveled the island to the ground. People around the world were stunned by the devastation and reached deep into their pockets, determined to help the Haitians.

But in the end, it was the Clinton’s bank balance that received a multi-billion dollar boost.

The Clinton’s Haitian shame cannot be forgotten. The Haitian people simply cannot forget. Justice must be served. Bernard Sansaricq wants Trump to “publicly to disclose the audit of all of the money they have stolen from Haiti in 2010 after the earthquake.” This would go a long way to securing justice for the Haitian people, as well as the generous donors to the relief fund who had their money stolen.

For his part, Trump is moving to fulfill his promise to Sansaricq. Just last week ABC News reported that the FBI and the DOJ have put new resources into the investigation into the Clinton Foundation. Mainstream media is finding it harder to deny the Clinton Foundation was a pay-for-play slush fund.

The tangled web weaved by the Clintons is continuing to unravel.