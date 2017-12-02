President Duterte Suspends Vaccine Program In Philippines Due To Public Health Risks

President Duterte has suspended a vaccination program in the Philippines due to concerns that it poses a significant public health risk.

The degnue immunization program was found to actually infect people who were previously not infected.

Ponderwall.com reports: The decision comes after the announcement of the French pharmaceutical manufacturer Sanofi (link) that its vaccine, Dengvaxia, is efficient only if the subject had previously had been infected.

Otherwise, more cases of severe disease could occur.

“These findings highlight the complex nature of dengue infection.

We are working with health authorities to ensure that prescribers, vaccinators and patients are fully informed of the new findings, with the goal of enhancing the impact of Dengvaxia in dengue-endemic countries,” said Dr. Su-Peing Ng, Global Medical Head, Sanofi Pasteur.

The Health secretary, Mr. Francisco Duque, said that the suspension will not be revoked until the government consults medical experts and the World Health Organization.

740,000 school students have already received the vaccine as part of a national program, and about 200,000 people are infected with Dengue every year.

Mr. Duque insists that the scale the danger of this infection make vaccination essential. However, he could not confirm whether or not the program, in its current form, will be resumed.