President Macron Vows To Flood Europe With Millions Of African Migrants

French president Emmanuel Macron plans to make France “great again” by flooding Europe with hundreds of millions of African migrants.

“The migratory phenomenon we are facing will be historic,” Macron boasted in a TV appearance last Sunday. The French President claims that “great poverty”, “climate change”, and “geopolitical conflicts” will see Africans flooding into Europe “for many years to come.”

To back up his point, Macron pointed to “bombshell” population gr0wth across the third world continent, which he added has been “tremendously well described” by French-American journalist and professor Stephen Smith in a recent book.

“[Africans] are mostly turning to Europe because the continent [of Europe] is not an island, because of our location, and because Europe has its destiny bound with Africa,” stated the vehemently pro-EU French figure during a two-hour long interview.

Smith, the Africa expert to whom Macron referred during his appearance on BFMTV, estimates that the number of Africans living in Europe will grow from nine million to between 150 million and 200 million within the next 30 years.

On Monday, Macron is making an official state visit to the United States to celebrate nearly 250 years of U.S.-French relations.

Freebeacon.com reports: “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace noted some in the French press have compared Macron to Napoleon and King Louis XIV since he took office in 2017.

Although the 40-year-old Macron is viewed as a progressive stalwart abroad, the Washington Post reports he’s seen as a “liberal strongman” in his own country.

Discontent with him has grown in France for governing in a perceived autocratic fashion and being beholden to the rich, and critics have taken exception to his efforts to reduce the powers of Parliament. A recent poll showed only 42 percent support for his policies in France.

“Do you ever feel you need to guard against being arrogant?” Wallace asked.

“Definitely,” Macron said.

“I’m here to serve my people in my country and make it great again, as somebody I know very well could say,” Macron added.