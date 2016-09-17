President Putin Says Terrorists Using Syria Ceasefire To Regroup

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused terrorists operating in Syria of abusing the recently implemented ceasefire.



Putin said that Syrian rebel groups are exploiting the current truce to regroup.

“We agreed that the Al-Nusra Front and the likes of it would be separated from the so-called healthy opposition factions, and we would be shown where the latter are located. But what we see today is not separation of the healthy part of the opposition and the terrorists. We see terrorist forces trying to regroup.” he told told reporters on Saturday

Putin also said that the US do not seem to be able make a distinction between the so-called moderate opposition in Syria and Takfiri terrorists.

Press TV reports:

“This is because of the difficulties they (the Americans) are facing… that they still can’t separate the healthy part of the (Syrian) opposition from the semi-criminal,” he explained.

The Russian leader further stressed that his country is holding to its part of the Moscow-Washington mediated truce deal in Syria, with the Syrian army “fully abiding” by the cessation of hostilities.

Elsewhere in his comments, Putin expressed his “positive” attitude towards the ceasefire and voiced hope that the US would stick to its commitments on Syria, saying he believed that Moscow and Washington have a common goal of truce there.

“I would like us to be honest with one another… I don’t really understand why we have to hide any agreements,” Putin said referring to the US failure to share with the United Nations documents outlining the joint Syria truce agreement.

Russia has repeatedly warned it could resume airstrikes on the so-called moderate militants unless Washington did more to distance them from extremists.

On September 9, Russia and the US agreed on a milestone deal on the crisis in Syria after hours of marathon talks in the Swiss city of Geneva.

The agreement, which came into effect on September 12, urges a nationwide cessation of hostilities in Syria and allows humanitarian access as well as joint Moscow-Washington attacks against terrorist groups, which are not covered by the deal, including Daesh and Jabhat Fateh al-Sham.

The seven-day truce is the second attempt this year by Russia and the US to bring an end to the Syria conflict, which started in March 2011.