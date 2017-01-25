Philippines President Says Catholic Church Is “Full Of Shit”

The Philippines President issued a scathing attack on the Catholic Church, calling it corrupt, “full of sh*t,” and accusing priests of sexual abuse.

Rodrigo Duterte said on Tuesday that he had been abused by a priest when he wasa student of Ateneo de Davao University and also said three Cabinet secretaries had been molested.

RT reports:

Speaking to the families of Special Action Forces who died in Mamasapano in 2015, Duterte advised the crowd to read “Altar of Secrets” by Aries Rufo to discover the truth about church officials, saying he would resign if its allegations were untrue. He added he might pen his own book about the Church, entitled “Hypocrisy.”

“I challenge the Catholic Church,” he said. “You are full of sh*t. You all smell bad, corruption and all.”

He accused the Church of corruption, and slammed it for previously asking the government for a Pajero car. “Shouldn’t you be ashamed of yourselves?” he said. “That’s so expensive and so many people have nothing to eat.”

“Son of a b*tch, the jerks accepted it,” he added.

It wasn’t all hate, however, Duterte pointed out that he and the Church have something in common: womanizing. He told the audience that Bishop Teodoro Bacani had two wives, like him.