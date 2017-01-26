President Trump Announces Investigation Into Clinton Voter Fraud

President Trump has announced plans to launch a full-blown investigation into possible voter fraud involving Hillary Clinton and others during last year’s election.

The President said he plans on launching a “major investigation” that will focus on how illegal aliens and dead people were able to vote.

Trump would have won the popular vote by a landslide if non-citizens had been prevented from voting. According to Greg Phillips of VoteFraud.org, over three million votes were cast by illegal aliens during last year’s Presidential election.

A further 2 million dead people were found to be registered and “eligible” to vote according to a report by Pew Charitable Trusts.

Mediaite.com reports:

President Trump has alleged that millions of “illegals” voted in the election, and that it was this group — anywhere from 3 to 5 million, he reportedly told a group of lawmakers this week — that handed the popular vote win to Hillary Clinton.

The President said that he will have the investigation look into the voting practices of “those who are illegal and even, those registered to vote who are dead.”

The announcement comes just one day after press secretary Sean Spicer got pelted with questions from the press in his daily press briefing about the personally held beliefs by the Commander in Chief about this allegation.

It resulted in a incredulous response from journalists covering the story; MSNBC’s Ari Melber took Spicer to task in a blistering rebuke, saying, “it makes no sense because it’s not supposed to make sense because it’s a conspiracy theory, but this is reality now. This is not alternative facts.”

I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017