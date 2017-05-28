Exclusive: President Trump Dumps ‘Phoney’ Paris Climate Agreement

U.S. President Donald Trump has told White House insiders that he is going to nuke America’s involvement with the phoney Paris Climate Agreement.

According to the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, Scott Pruitt, Trump plans to leave the international agreement, in a move that will likely send shockwaves throughout the European liberal elite.

Trump is a longtime critic of the global warming hoax, which he says has been perpetuated by the elite in order to generate money and damage the U.S. economy.

When he was elected President last November, Trump vowed to stand up for America’s interests and end the money-making global warming scam.

Thehill.com reports:

President Trump has told several people close to him that he plans to leave the Paris climate change agreement, according to a new report.

Axios reports that Trump, who has said publicly he hasn’t yet made up his mind the pact, has told multiple people, including EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, that he plans to remove the U.S. from the agreement.

Pruitt’s EPA has been working to build public support for withdrawing from the Paris pact, the news outlet noted, adding that top EPA staffers were “relieved” when Trump refused to join other G7 leaders in reaffirming their commitment to the agreement.

I will make my final decision on the Paris Accord next week! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2017

Trump reportedly told French President Emmanuel Macron that he was under “heavy pressure” in the U.S. to stay in the deal. Trump tweeted on Saturday that he would make his final decision on the agreement next week.