U.S. Man Sent To Prison For Installing Wind Turbine On His Property

A U.S. man has been sent to prison for the crime of installing a wind turbine on his own property in Orono, Minnesota.

When Jay Nygard decided to add a 2 story wind turbine to his home, he thought that by going the legal route and informing the city of his plans, he was doing the right thing.

Healthnutnews.com reports: However, the city denied his request to harvest the wind and create his own energy so Jay decided it was time to fight for not only his rights but the rights of his fellow Minnesotans.

“The US federal government, as well as many state and city governments, have been cracking down on individual property rights and sustainable living for some time.

Thanks to their incredibly misguided efforts, it is now illegal in parts of the US to have a garden in your front lawn, collect rainwater on your own property, or live “off the grid.”

You can even be arrested on your own property for protesting the installation of a pipeline that you never consented to. This troublesome trend is taking place, in part, because the government, and the “system” in general, wish to prevent a significant portion of the population from being independent, empowered and self-sufficient.”

Nygard would eventually go to jail for his beliefs. JAIL. While he did eventually remove the not especially loud or ugly turbine (although some of his neighbors did complain), it STILL wasn’t good enough for the city “who demanded that the turbines cement base also be removed.

Despite the fact that three engineers said that the removal of the base would cause structural damage to Nygard’s home, the city continued to demand its removal.”

Why did the city not permit the turbine? Was it because it allowed him to make his own energy and rely less on, and pay less to, the state? What is happening in this country when a man can’t provide for his family on his own property?

When will our government be satisfied with their destruction of our land and environment? I hope it’s soon because we are close to the point of no return.