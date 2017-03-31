Students Demand University Fire Trump Supporting Professors

Students at American University are demanding that all professors who dared vote for Trump during the 2016 election be immediately fired from their position.

Numerous students have signed a petition that would end Trump-supporting professors from having a career.

“I don’t think I have any professors who voted for Trump,” said one hopeful student who signed the petition.

Campusreform.org reports:

One student said having a professor who voted for Trump would “really inhibit people from going to class.” Tweet This

While many students and administrators often refer to their love of diversity, how do they feel about a diversity of opinion amongst their professors?

To find out, I went undercover at American University, posing as a student with the fictitious group “American Students for Diversity.” Armed with a clipboard, I asked students if they would be willing to sign my petition to urge the school to ban the hiring of any professor who had voted for Donald Trump in November.

Throughout the day it became clear that the overwhelming majority of students on campus had no interest in hearing from any professor holding political beliefs different from their own. Student after student eagerly signed the petition; one said having a professor who voted for Trump would “really inhibit people from going to class.”

At one point, faculty member stopped to sign the petition and offer me words of encouragement.

Another student signed the petition adding, “[America] is not really a democracy any more so we can’t really play by the normal rules anymore.”

Over the course of an entire afternoon of filming, more than 20 students agreed to sign the petition, while just one student who stopped to talk with me would decline to sign.