Proof Of Who Is Really Behind Syria’s ‘Chemical Attack’ Confirmed

Russia and Syria recently announced the capture of British chemical weapon stockpiles in East Ghouta along with the capture of a “coalition” command and chemical weapons facility with all personnel.

The Syrian Military have US Coalition chemical weapons officers in custody!

American, British and Israeli military personnel were captured in Syria and have confirmed they were ordered to stage chemical attacks in East Ghouta by their governments.

Then on Sunday April 8th another chemical weapons stockpile was found…

Veterans Today reports:

– First published … April 08, 2018 –

Today another chemical weapons stockpile was found in East Ghouta, produced in Germany, fully weaponized and commercially produced by Merck.

Merck was the primary producer of chemical weapons for Germany in World War I and George Merck founded the War Research Service along with Frank Olson in 1944, which using captured Germany and Japanese scientists and research facilities, took control of America’s biological and chemical warfare production which continues to this day in facilities at Fort Meade, Maryland and at the Lugar Lab in Tibilisi, Georgia in partnership with the current government of Ukraine.

[ Editor’s Note: Sure, this canister has “smoke colored” staring out at us. For those who think we did not see that, what do you think Intel operatives do when they are moving banned weapons around, label them as Vx or Military grade chlorine or whatever? No, they just put them into a camouflage container in case someone is taking a quick peek in a shipment. Used ones are even better as they look like old stocked being shipped out to a third world conflict.

As for what these could be used for, how about throwing into a cellar filled with human shield pro-Damascus family members to generate a nice pile of bodies for our “un-free” Western media.

We are still waiting for the first verifiable report of a jhadi and or family that has been killed by one of these “attacks”, or a cemetery of the gassed martyrs, or even a headstone for such. The amateur script writers forgot about that part.

Of course, experienced Western journalists, and all your intelligence professional people have been aware of this, but how many have come forward for the people to blow the lid off this gassing hoax garbage when it is so obvious. Even if they were not involved they are now stained for going along it.

Of course if they did not have any of this stuff they could just do a Hollywood chemical weapons attack, the kind where you see White Helmet people dealing with “victims” without even wearing any kind of face mask… Jim W. Dean ]

Last week, Russia and Syria announced the capture of British chemical weapon stockpiles in East Ghouta along with the capture of a “coalition” command and chemical weapons facility with all personnel. Taken from the combined statement censored from the western press, from March 25, 2018

“The Syrian Arab Army and with the help of Russian captured a shipment of chemical weapons destined for the Eastern Ghouta. These were British weapons produced at Porton Down in Salisbury.

Russia suspects that the Skripal incident is related as by their records, Skiripal was working at Porton Down as a chemical weapons trafficker in partnership with a Ukrainian firm. Russia denies attacking Skripal but admits he was under surveillance for his activities involving support of terrorism in Syria and arms trafficking.

Russia also confirms that there are British, American, Israeli and Saudi intelligence officers who were caught by the Syrian army in one of the heavily fortified operations rooms during the invasion of the Syrian army and its allies of the East Ghouta.”

VT asked the Syrian government for serial numbers and closeup photographs of chemical weapons used. Syria sent them to us today.’

Today, the Syrian Army captured the following German made poison gas shells, shipped into Syria though Ukraine and Turkey and delivered to Jeish al Islam by a US CH53 helicopter, according to statements “allegedly” gotten from POW interrogations.

American, British and Israeli military personnel captured in Syria have confirmed they were ordered to stage chemical attacks in East Ghouta by their governments.

The Americans are still being held along with Israeli’s while British prisoners are being negotiated for. Sources in Damascus told us that representatives of Oman in Damascus approached the Russian Office of Reconciliation on behalf of Britain for the return of British chemical warfare personnel.

The shells in the above video are identified as VX gas from British stockpiles.

Russian officials in Syria informed Britain through Oman that they would have to directly deal with Syria for the return of their personnel. We have received no further information since, Damascus has remained silent on how or if negotiations were proceeding.

We do know that US Representative Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, a US Army combat veteran of Iraq, met with both President Assad and Donald Trump, in order to arrange for covert exchange, for substantial financial consideration, of captured Americans.