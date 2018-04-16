Protesters Gather Across The US To Condemn Syria Airstrikes

Anti-war protesters have again held demonstrations across several US cities to condemn the US-led airstrikes on Syria, where the government is fighting foreign-backed terrorists.

There were protests in New York City, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Chicago, Oakland and Washington, DC, on Sunday, a day after similar demonstrations took place in other American cities, including Los Angeles and San Francisco.

The protesters called on the world to “defend Syria and defeat US imperialism.”

Press TV reports: Protesters also demonstrated outside the homes of Democratic Senators Dianne Feinstein and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi in San Francisco.

“We want both Feinstein and Pelosi to speak out against the bombing and the continued war,” said Eleanor Levine, an organizer of anti-war group Code Pink Women for Peace. “We disrupted neighborhoods and people in Syria. It’s our goal to bring this struggle to their neighborhoods.”

“Our demand is that we have no right to have a military presence in Syria,” said Levine.

Demonstrations were held placards in support of peace and against America’s interventionist foreign policy.

US President Donald Trump this weekend ordered American forces to launch missile strikes in Syria. on Saturday morning, the armed forces of the US, Britain and France launched a barrage of cruise missiles on three different targets in Syria, saying it was the right thing to do to deter the further use of chemical weapons.

The US and its allies had been threatening Damascus with military action since April 7, when a suspected chemical attack on the Syrian town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, reportedly killed 60 people and injured hundreds more.

Russia said the chemical attack was staged by desperate militants to provoke further intervention in the conflict by the West.