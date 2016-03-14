Latest

Protesting Donald Trump Is Now A Federal Crime

Posted on March 14, 2016 by Sean Adl-Tabatabai in News, US // 5 Comments

You can now be sent to jail for protesting Donald Trump

GOP front-runner Donald Trump has vowed to arrest anybody who protests his bid to become President – taking advantage of a loophole in the law that makes it illegal for citizens to protest at Presidential rallies. 

Following the stage invasion earlier this week in Illinois, Trump has said he will force police officers to enforce the Federal Restricted Buildings and Grounds Improvement Act (H.R. 347) – which makes it a federal crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison to “willfully and knowingly” enter a restricted area or to engage in “disorderly or disruptive conduct” that in any way impedes “government business or official functions.”

Prntly.com reports:

Signed into law by President Obama, this supposed tweak of a pre-existing law effectively criminalized protest of any person under the protection of the Secret Service, a select group which includes both major parties’ front-runners for the presidential nomination.

During the general election, the nominees of both parties are automatically assigned Secret Service protection, but Hillary Clinton, as a former first lady, is entitled to a Secret Service detail for the rest of her life, and Donald Trump has had a detail assigned to himsince last November.

According to AP, 4 are now charged with obstructing justice related to the Trump riot:

CHICAGO — Chicago authorities say four people were charged after the protest against Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

The Chicago Police Department said in a news release sent Saturday night that the three men from Chicago and a 45-year-old woman from Michigan were arrested and charged for participating in a disturbance at the protest Friday night.

  • http://www.eatmyfartsPigsofIslamandLeftistQueers.com/ billwhit1357

    Outstanding! Any person or group that is not mature enough to let people assemble and rally for whomever they support, then they only prove they are too immature to participate in the Voting Privilege to pick the next Leader of our Nation and should have that Right permanently removed until they prove they are mature enough to handle other peoples opinions!

  • Barbara Fisco

    I just read an ad offering to PAY people to cause trouble at the inauguration! These people are criminals!

