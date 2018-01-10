Psychiatrist Who Accused Trump Of Instability Is A Fraud With No License To Practice

Mainstream media reacted with glee last week when a “psychiatrist” went public with claims President Trump is suffering from mentally instability – and worse. However these same media outlets now have egg on their face, because the “psychiatrist” they were so keen to promote as an authority on the president’s health has just been exposed as a total fraud.

That’s right, Dr. Bandy Lee, who also briefed congressional Democrats about the president’s mental health, does not even hold a current license to practice psychiatry!

Dr. Bandy Lee managed to connive her way onto CNN and NPR, among many others, last week, openly criticizing the president and attempting to sell her book, “The Dangerous Case Of Donald Trump,” released in October last year.

These mainstream outlets lapped up everything Dr. Bandy Lee said about the president, without stopping to check her credentials. Now the have a serious amount of egg on their face. Will they apologize for promoting the work of a charlatan who is not even licensed to practice psychiatry?

It just shows how desperate they are for any kind of dirt on Trump. They will dedicate serious airtime to a charlatan who has no license to practice.

Even if Dr. Lee was a real psychiatrist, she would be breaking the profession’s most serious rule.

Diagnosing someone without meeting them, much less treating them, is a taboo in the medical profession. The American Psychiatric Association’s so-called “Goldwater Rule” prevents psychiatrists from offering a professional opinion on someone they haven’t treated.

That didn’t stop Dr. Lee from trying to make a quick buck with a book about Trump’s imagined mental health. It also didn’t stop mainstream media from giving her plenty of time to advertise her fraudulent work of fiction.