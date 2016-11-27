Putin Warns Americans To Be Careful Of Smart Technology

Smart technology is a tool being used by the New World Order to control and manipulate the masses and we should be ‘very, very careful’ about how much power we allow smart technology to have in our lives, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The “genius” of the New World Order surveillance project lies in the fact that “consumers have been conned into paying out of their own pockets for the devices that will spy on them and their families,” Putin said, speaking to a visiting group in the Kremlin.

“The average American home is now rigged like a maximum security prison with surveillance in every room recording everything you say and do.”

Samsung has admitted that their smart TVs listen and record customers’ every word, and that they send these recordings to unnamed third-party services.

Google has also been exposed quietly recording and storing everything you say within earshot of an iDevice. They claim the ‘feature’ is a means for delivering more accurate search results and that they don’t turn over recordings to government agencies. But considering the UK government just suddenly made all citizens’ internet history available to government agencies, the future implications of Google’s enormous trove of recorded conversations is chilling.

Televisions and refrigerators are the most common household appliances to have incorporated internet enabled smart technology. Cars are now computers with four wheels and an engine. Fridges are computers that keep food chilled. Your cellphone is a computer that can make calls. All of these computers can be used to spy on unsuspecting citizens.

And there are plenty more innocent-seeming household appliances gaining popularity and they can all be used to spy on you – the dishwasher, toaster, and coffee maker in your kitchen, the clothes dryer in your laundry, the clock radio in your bedroom, your thermostat, garage door opener, security alarms, and door locks. The list continues to grow.

Putin, who has a habit of meeting and greeting foreign tour groups in the Kremlin when his busy schedule allows, met the mostly North American group and spent around 15 minutes mingling and discussing everything from the winter weather to the growing threat of smart technology in our everyday lives.

Caroline DuBois of Raleigh, North Carolina, said Putin was warm and friendly and spoke much better English than he gets credit for. ‘I asked him for one piece of advice to take home with me. He said to be very, very careful of smart technology. Do not trust it. The truth is starting to emerge.’

You may not have many of the internet-connected household items in your home, but they are without doubt increasing in popularity and are being pushed on vulnerable, unthinking consumers as must-have status symbols and ‘helpmates’ around the house.

But who are these ’helpmates’ actually serving, you or the New World Order?